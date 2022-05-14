RCTC powers way to victory in region baseball opener

ST. CLOUD — Carlos Martinez and Blake Schilling both hit three-run homers as the Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team opened play in the Region XIII Tournament with an 11-1 win over Northland Community College on Friday.

The top-seeded Yellowjackets needed just five innings to dispatch the No. 8 seed.

Left-hander Alec Dietl tossed a four-hitter for RCTC and he struck out eight while giving up one earned run.

"Great opening round win," RCTC coach Clark Jones said. "Great day offensively, impressive pitching effort by Alec Dietl."

Martinez, who finished 3-for-3, hit his three-run homer in the second inning and Schilling, a Lewiston-Altura grad, connected during a five-run fourth.

Jovan Marrero-Soto had two hits and two RBIs for RCTC while Zebastian Bolduc, Gustavo Gonzalez and Klayton Hawkins all had two hits and scored two runs. Gonzalez also collected and RBI while Izaak Stevens went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored.

RCTC (27-12) will face No. 4 seed St. Cloud Technical and Community College in the winners bracket semfinals at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Cloud.

