RCTC puts national tournament hopes on the line Saturday

The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team went 1-1 on Friday in its regional tournament and now plays St. Cloud Technical and Community College on Saturday for the right to move on to the NJCAA National Tournament.

RCTC Baseball Results.png
By Staff reports
May 20, 2022 11:34 PM
ST. CLOUD — The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team won one and lost one Friday in the double-elimination district baseball tournament.

That kept RCTC alive for a potential berth in the Division III NJCAA National Tournament. The Yellowjackets host St. Cloud Technical and Community College at 11 a.m. Saturday to see who gets in.

RCTC started its day with a 12-4 loss to St. Cloud. The Yellowjackets allowed five runs in the second inning and three in the third.

T Palmer Mickelson took the pitching loss. He went just two innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs.

Gustavo Gonzalez and Blake Schilling each had two hits for RCTC.

RCTC next played and beat Ridgewater Community College 14-6, setting up Saturday's home game with St. Cloud.

The Yellowjackets hit extremely well in the win, including Zebastian Bolduc going 4-for-6 and Gabe Sepulveda 3-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored.

Will Pacheco and Sepulveda each homered for RCTC. Winning pitcher was Alex Dietl. Now 7-1, Dietl lasted seven innings and permitted 11 hits and five runs, all earned.

RCTC takes a 30-13 record into the championship game.

