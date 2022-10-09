RCTC scores tie against NCAA Division III soccer team

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical women’s soccer team ended its regular season with a tie on Saturday. But the Yellowjackets weren’t feeling too bad about it.

The 2-2 draw came against an NCAA Division III team, Buena Vista University (Storm Lake, Iowa).

It was Sophomore Night for the Yellowjackets, with 13 players taking part in their final home game.

"This was our Sophomore Night so it was a pretty special game for us,” RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said. “We have 13 sophomores who just played their last regular-season game at RCTC. Maybe this is a night that you don't want to schedule an NCAA school to play, but the team was up to the challenge. The Yellowjackets played really well tonight.”

RCTC, which is ranked sixth in NJCAA Division III, trailed 2-1 with 5 minutes left in regulation when it tied things up.

Khloee Zelinske (Stewartville) and Haley Doyea (Anoka) each had goals for the Yellowjackets. Mongi Obang (Rochester) assisted both scores.

RCTC moved to 8-2-2 overall.