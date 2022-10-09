We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | College
News reporting
RCTC scores tie against NCAA Division III soccer team

Rochester Community and Technical College finished in a 2-2 tie on Sophomore Night against NCAA Division III team Buena Vista University.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
October 09, 2022 11:26 AM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical women’s soccer team ended its regular season with a tie on Saturday. But the Yellowjackets weren’t feeling too bad about it.

The 2-2 draw came against an NCAA Division III team, Buena Vista University (Storm Lake, Iowa).

It was Sophomore Night for the Yellowjackets, with 13 players taking part in their final home game.

"This was our Sophomore Night so it was a pretty special game for us,” RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said. “We have 13 sophomores who just played their last regular-season game at RCTC. Maybe this is a night that you don't want to schedule an NCAA school to play, but the team was up to the challenge. The Yellowjackets played really well tonight.”

RCTC, which is ranked sixth in NJCAA Division III, trailed 2-1 with 5 minutes left in regulation when it tied things up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khloee Zelinske (Stewartville) and Haley Doyea (Anoka) each had goals for the Yellowjackets. Mongi Obang (Rochester) assisted both scores.

RCTC moved to 8-2-2 overall.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
