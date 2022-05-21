SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC season ends just shy of NJCAA tournament

The Yellowjackets fall in slugfest to St. Cloud Tech.

RCTC Baseball Results.png
By Staff reports
May 21, 2022 03:15 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

ST. CLOUD — The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team's season came to an end on Saturday as it fell to St. Cloud Technical and Community College 14-11 in an elimination game of the district tournament.

SCTCC took an early 3-0 lead before Klayton Hawkins hit a second inning, three-run homer to tie the game at three for the Yellowjackets (30-14).

But the Cyclones added single runs in the third and fourth, before breaking the game open with a four-run sixth and a three-run seventh inning. The SCTCC offense recorded 14 hits, hitting three home runs and also drew five walks against the RCTC pitching staff.

The Yellowjackets scored six times in the eighth to make things interesting with Gustavo Gonzalez, Zebastian Bolduc and Izaak Stevens delivering run scoring doubles, but the nine-run deficit proved too much to overcome.

The loss caps off a season that saw RCTC go on a 14-game win streak and win 20 of 21 games entering the postseason.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
