RCTC season ends just shy of NJCAA tournament

ST. CLOUD — The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team's season came to an end on Saturday as it fell to St. Cloud Technical and Community College 14-11 in an elimination game of the district tournament.

SCTCC took an early 3-0 lead before Klayton Hawkins hit a second inning, three-run homer to tie the game at three for the Yellowjackets (30-14).

But the Cyclones added single runs in the third and fourth, before breaking the game open with a four-run sixth and a three-run seventh inning. The SCTCC offense recorded 14 hits, hitting three home runs and also drew five walks against the RCTC pitching staff.

The Yellowjackets scored six times in the eighth to make things interesting with Gustavo Gonzalez, Zebastian Bolduc and Izaak Stevens delivering run scoring doubles, but the nine-run deficit proved too much to overcome.

The loss caps off a season that saw RCTC go on a 14-game win streak and win 20 of 21 games entering the postseason.