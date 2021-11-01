RCTC should again be postseason force in men's basketball
RCTC will return to Division III for the postseason in men's basketball this season after playing in D-II a year ago. The Yellowjackets have two players from Rochester and another from Grand Meadow on this year's team.
RCTC men's basketball
Head coach: Brian LaPlante (26 th year, 490-215 record).
2020-21 season: The Yellowjackets finished 12-6 overall, won the Region XIII Division II championship before falling to Southeast Nebraska in the district championship game to finish a game short of the national tournament.
Coach Brian LaPlante says: "I enjoy being around this group and they are hard workers and seem to be good people. We must establish roles and consistent work ethic and a desire to play with each other on both ends of the floor. I do expect us to improve and be in the mix for a division/region championship at the end of the year."
Teams to beat: Riverland, St. Cloud and Anoka-Ramsey in South Division. Central Lakes and Rainy River in the North Division.
ROSTER
Sophomores: Keivonte Watts (6-1, G, Utica, Miss.), Devyn Frye (6-0, G, New Hope), Elijah Flenorl (6-0, G, Milwaukee), Quentin Williams (6-2, G, Zion, Ill.).
Freshmen: Nick Pepin (5-10, G, Coralville, Iowa), Quest McCrimon (6-2, G, Kissimmee, Fla.), Bhan Kuey (6-5, F, Albert Lea), Quincy Burland (5-11, G, Castle Rock, Colo.), Daelen Whitfield (5-10, G, St. Paul), Kam Francis (5-10, G, Des Moines), Peyton Dunham (6-4, F, Rochester Lourdes), Luckeny Alberto (6-0, G, Lisbon, Portugal), Orkun Oakan (6-2, G, Istanbul, Turkey), Andre Crockett (6-0, G, Rochester Mayo), Colt Landers (6-4, F, Grand Meadow), Max Hammond (6-6, F, Holmen, Wis.), Santi Phommahaxy (5-8, G, Mound), Helder Semedo (6-5, F, Lisbon, Portugal), Tyren Harris (6-5, F, Eden Prairie).