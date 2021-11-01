RCTC should again be postseason force in men's basketball

RCTC men's basketball

Head coach: Brian LaPlante (26 th year, 490-215 record).

2020-21 season: The Yellowjackets finished 12-6 overall, won the Region XIII Division II championship before falling to Southeast Nebraska in the district championship game to finish a game short of the national tournament.

Season Outlook: The Yellowjackets should be primed for another strong season and a run at state and region championships and will play in Division III again after playing up in D-II in 2021. RCTC brings back an experienced backcourt in Keivonte Watts and Devyn Frye along with forward Quentin Williams, who all started last year. Guards Quincy Burland and Quest McCrimmon also played quite a bit. Watts was an All-Region selection. Key newcomers include forwards Colt Landers of Grand Meadow, Helder Semedo, Peyton Dunham of Rochester Lourdes and Max Hammond. "This will give us depth in the frontcourt," LaPlante said. "Andre Crockett Jr. (of Mayo) and Nick Pepin will also give us great depth at the guard position."

Coach Brian LaPlante says: "I enjoy being around this group and they are hard workers and seem to be good people. We must establish roles and consistent work ethic and a desire to play with each other on both ends of the floor. I do expect us to improve and be in the mix for a division/region championship at the end of the year."

Teams to beat: Riverland, St. Cloud and Anoka-Ramsey in South Division. Central Lakes and Rainy River in the North Division.

ROSTER

Sophomores: Keivonte Watts (6-1, G, Utica, Miss.), Devyn Frye (6-0, G, New Hope), Elijah Flenorl (6-0, G, Milwaukee), Quentin Williams (6-2, G, Zion, Ill.).

Freshmen: Nick Pepin (5-10, G, Coralville, Iowa), Quest McCrimon (6-2, G, Kissimmee, Fla.), Bhan Kuey (6-5, F, Albert Lea), Quincy Burland (5-11, G, Castle Rock, Colo.), Daelen Whitfield (5-10, G, St. Paul), Kam Francis (5-10, G, Des Moines), Peyton Dunham (6-4, F, Rochester Lourdes), Luckeny Alberto (6-0, G, Lisbon, Portugal), Orkun Oakan (6-2, G, Istanbul, Turkey), Andre Crockett (6-0, G, Rochester Mayo), Colt Landers (6-4, F, Grand Meadow), Max Hammond (6-6, F, Holmen, Wis.), Santi Phommahaxy (5-8, G, Mound), Helder Semedo (6-5, F, Lisbon, Portugal), Tyren Harris (6-5, F, Eden Prairie).