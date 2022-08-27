RCTC shrugs off slow start to dominate season opener over Aces Elite Prep Academy

ROCHESTER — The Terrance Isaac Sr. era is off and running.

And although it was anything but pretty, the first-year Rochester Community and Technical College football coach walked off the field officially 1-0 to kick off his RCTC career with a 46-0 win over Aces Elite Prep Academy in the season opener on Saturday at Rochester Regional Stadium.

"It feels good (to get that first win)," Isaac Sr. said. "But man we have work to do."

A little over three weeks ago, this date on the RCTC schedule had a TBD after Vermillion — Isaac Sr.'s alma-mater where he coached last season — canceled abruptly. Two more opponents fell through and finally, Aces Elite rose to the occasion.

Aces Elite is a post high school in North Carolina with the goal of "helping their athletes reach their full athletic and academic potential." This is the first season with a JUCO schedule with all of their players being equivalent to college freshman.

But after an early season roster shake up, Aces Elite had just 23 players suited up on Saturday compared to the 82 of RCTC.

It was like feeding the lambs to the slaughter.

At the end, there was about 18 left after injuries and ejections.

The Yellowjackets were bigger, faster, stronger, quicker and just simply better against the overmatched Aces.

No more was that more evident than when the Yellowjackets were on defense.

Rochester Community and Technical College safety Devonta Roberts reacts after making a tackle for a loss during the first half against the Elite Aces on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at Rochester Regional Sports Stadium.

RCTC lived constantly in the backfield, seemingly in to the quarterback before he even received the shotgun snap.

The Yellowjackets held the Aces to negative 16 total yards with seven sacks, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a pair of safeties. The Aces also had two punts travel less than a yard.

"This defense is amazing," Isaac Sr. said. "We see it everyday, so I wasn't surprised."

The offense, meanwhile, had a little bit tougher time getting going.

RCTC as a whole looked a bit rusty, especially in the passing game.

Starting quarterback Sylas Christie completed just eight of his first 20 passes with an interception and just had a hard time getting the offense going.

RCTC took a 2-0 lead after a snap on the punt went out of the back end of the end zone. More poor special teams led to the next RCTC score with the Yellowjackets getting the ball in the red zone after a

1-yard punt by the Aces. LaQwan Sims then punched in the first touchdown of the season on a 3-yard plunge to make it 9-0.

LaQwan Sims punches it in from 3 yards out. 9-0 RCTC with just under 11 minutes left in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/L53bYCTVRp — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) August 27, 2022

That lead would be the halftime score, but didn't remain long.

Backup quarterback Jaylen Gardner came in and gave RCTC the boost it needed, utilizing both his arms and legs to move the chains.

He capped off his first drive with a 12-yard TD pass to Dylan Ham to make it 16-0, before putting together another scoring drive on the next possession. This one was finished by a 12-yard run by Moses Hancock with about eight minutes left in the third.

"Gardener came in and gave us a spark," Isaac Sr. said. "We needed something, so he came in and did a tremendous job."

After another safety pushed the lead to 25-0, Gardner finished off the Yellowjackets third scoring drive of the quarter with a 3-yard TD run.

Terence Campbell and Kalile White-Hainey also added touchdown runs for the Yellowjackets, who now hope Saturday was a good tune up to what should be a great test in the second week of the season against the College of Dupage.

RCTC will travel to the defending Division III NJCAA national champs, which are currently ranked No. 1 in Division III. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

"This is a big one coming up," Isaac Sr. said. "This will be a good measuring stick for us."

