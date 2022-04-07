Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 7
Sports | College

RCTC softball looks to contend for conference title despite a new cast of players

The RCTC softball team is coming off a 12-7 season in 2021, has a new coach and an entirely new roster, but still looks to be a force in the MCAC this season

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
April 07, 2022 05:08 PM
ROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Head coach: Jaimi Stejskal (first season).

Last season: The Yellowjackets finished 12-7 and have a much more expanded schedule in 2022.

Top returners: No returners from last season.

Top newcomers: Journey Smith, Bella Mehrkens, Kelsey Grunewald, Jamee Norlund, Payton Fox, Isabelle Hahn.

Jaimi Stejskal RCTC SB mug.jpg
Jaimi Stejskal

Season outlook: The Yellowjackets have a new coach and a brand new team with no players back from a year ago. RCTC had a spring trip and has played a number of games since its return to Rochester. The team is currently 11-13 overall and 2-0 in conference play. First-year coach Jaimi Stejskal is excited about her squad, which features 13 players: 12 freshmen and one sophomore transfer. Stejskal believes the Yellowjackets will be competitive in the MCAC South Division despite their youth. She said that RCTC, Anoka-Ramsey Community College and St. Cloud Technical and Community College are the teams to beat in the Southern Division.

Coach Jaimi Stejskal comments: "The preseason games we’ve played this year are proof that we have what it takes to be a team that is competitive. We played D-I and D-II teams over spring break, giving this young team the opportunity to see the level of play that is expected to not just compete, but to also win. The Yellowjackets are getting stronger each day and are ready for the conference season."

ROSTER

Sophomore: Journey Smith (OF, Tomah, Wis). Freshmen: Bella Mehrkens (P, Zumbro Falls), Kelsey Grunewald (3B/U, Madella), Jamee Norlund (SS/OF Lake City), Payton Fox (SS/2B/C, Northfield), Isabelle Hahn (P/OF, Kasson), Tarrin Stephans (U/P, Eyota), Kayla Nelsen (OF, Adams), Alison Narveson (OF/C, Pine Island), Lacy Petersen (3B/C, Alden), Abigail Scanlan (SS/P, Stewartville), Zoe Scrabek (3B/OF, Wykoff), DJ Berg (1B/3B, St. Charles).

— Guy N. Limbeck, glimbeck@postbulletin.com

Related Topics: ROCHESTERCOLLEGE BASEBALLROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE
