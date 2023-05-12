99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

RCTC softball season ends with pair of losses

Yellowjackets lose to Anoka-Ramsey, St. Cloud in region tournament

RCTC Softball Results.png
By Staff reports
Today at 9:31 PM

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. — The Rochester Community and Technical College softball team absorbed a pair of losses on Thursday in the Region XIII Tournament, ending its season.

RCTC fell to Anoka-Ramsey Community College 7-2, then 11-6 to St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

That finished the Yellowjackets’ season at 20-19 overall.

Find more news important to you

RCTC managed just four hits against Anoka-Ramsey. Bailey Johnson went 2-for-3 for RCTC with an RBI. Bella Mehrkens took the pitching loss, going the first five innings and allowing seven runs, though just two were earned.

St. Cloud banged out 14 hits against RCTC in its 11-6 win. The Yellowjackets had nine, including two by Kelsey Grunewald.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mehrkens also took the season-ending pitching loss.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
RCTC Softball Results.png
College
RCTC splits pair with Riverland in softball
May 04, 2023 09:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
EliKing.jpg
College
Why Caledonia native Eli King committed to North Dakota on his campus visit
May 04, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Michigan
College
Stewartville grad Will Tschetter has carved out a solid role at Michigan
May 02, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Community
Photos: Slice of Life May 2023
May 11, 2023 08:06 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
MCC 3.jpg
Local
6 takeaways from Experience Rochester's annual meeting
May 11, 2023 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Gopher 50
Sports
Deer Creek Speedway holding out hope season opener won't get postponed again
May 11, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
BRUINS.WILDERNESS.jpg
Sports
Rochester's Kautz battling against Bruins in postseason once again
May 11, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman