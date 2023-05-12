RCTC softball season ends with pair of losses

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. — The Rochester Community and Technical College softball team absorbed a pair of losses on Thursday in the Region XIII Tournament, ending its season.

RCTC fell to Anoka-Ramsey Community College 7-2, then 11-6 to St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

That finished the Yellowjackets’ season at 20-19 overall.

RCTC managed just four hits against Anoka-Ramsey. Bailey Johnson went 2-for-3 for RCTC with an RBI. Bella Mehrkens took the pitching loss, going the first five innings and allowing seven runs, though just two were earned.

St. Cloud banged out 14 hits against RCTC in its 11-6 win. The Yellowjackets had nine, including two by Kelsey Grunewald.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mehrkens also took the season-ending pitching loss.

