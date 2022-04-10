Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 9
Sports | College

RCTC softball sweeps doubleheader against Ridgewater

Yellowjackets improve to 6-0 in conference play and 15-13 overall.

RCTC Softball Results.png
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 09, 2022 09:06 PM
The Rochester Community and Technical College softball team kept its perfect mark in Minnesota College Athletic Conference play by sweeping Ridgewater College in a doubleheader 13-5 and 15-6 on Saturday.

In game one, the Yellowjackets (15-13, 6-0) scored 11 runs in the sixth. Abigail Scanlan and Kelsey Grunewald each went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs to lead the offense.

In game two, RCTC was paced by two home runs from Bella Mehrkens, who went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Scanlan followed her good game one with a 3-for-4 effort and an eye-popping seven stolen bases. Tarrin Stephans finished 2-for-2 with a double and three runs scored, while DJ Berg was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two runs batted in.

RCTC is next in action against Minnesota West Community and Technical College on Tuesday.

