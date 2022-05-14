SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
College
News reporting
RCTC softball team drops region opener

Anoka-Ramsey now 5-0 vs. RCTC this season

RCTC Softball Results.png
By Staff reports
May 13, 2022 11:58 PM
ST. CLOUD — Anoka-Ramsey Community College defeated Rochester Community and Technical College for the fifth straight time in softball this season on Friday and this time in the opening round of the Region XIIIA Tournament.

Molly Gross limited RCTC to three hits and A-R, the No. 2 seed, beat No. 3 RCTC 7-2 in the four-team, double-elimination event.

RCTC was slated to play No. 4 Minnesota West in an elimination game later on Friday, but there are currently no details on the game.

Bella Mehkrens suffered the loss on the mound for RCTC against Anoka-Ramsey. A-R broke open a 1-1 game with four runs in the third inning. Lyla Galli and Marris Kerry both had two hits and two RBIs for A-R.

In the winners bracket final, No. 1 St. Cloud Technical and Community College beat Anoka-Ramsey 5-3 later on Friday.

A-R was to play the RCTC and Minnesota West winner at 10 a.m. Saturday with the winner to advance to the title game against St. Cloud at noon, and again at 2 p.m., if needed.

