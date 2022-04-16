SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Sports | College

RCTC softball team has winning streak snapped at nine

RCTC drops two games to Anoka-Ramsey Community College

RCTC Softball Results.png
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 15, 2022 11:13 PM
The Rochester Community and Technical College softball had its winning streak snapped at nine games on Friday with a pair of losses to Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

Anoka-Ramsey posted 9-1 and 22-12 victories over the host Yellowjackets. The losses were the first two in Southern Division play of the MCAC for RCTC as it now 8-2 in the division.

The first game went just five innings. Molly Gross tossed a four-hitter for the win.

Tarrin Stephans went 2-for-2 for RCTC while Payton Fox was 1-for-3 with a run scored. Bella Mehrkens suffered the loss as she allowed nine runs, eight earned, on eight hits.

Anoka-Ramsey outscored RCTC in the nightcap. A-R scored 16 runs over the final three innings. Emma Bright hit a homer and drove in five runs and Lyla Galli, who drove in four runs in the opener, had a home run and two RBIs.

Mehrkens went 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to spark the RCTC offense. Journey Smith was 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs, Abigail Scanlan was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Isabelle Hahn was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, Lacy Petersen was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Fox scored three runs.

Hahn suffered the loss on the mound. She pitched the first 5 2/3 innings and allowed 18 runs on 13 hits and was also hurt with nine walks.

The Yellowjackets (17-15) will host St. Cloud Technical and Community College in a doubleheader starting at noon on Saturday.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGESOFTBALL
