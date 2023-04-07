50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
RCTC softball team looks to contend for region title, national berth

The RCTC softball team has five returning players, including two All-Conference picks, from a squad that finished 26-22 a year ago.

rctc softball.jpg
The 2022-23 RCTC softball team.
Contributed / RCTC Athletics
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 3:00 PM

RCTC YELLOWJACKETS SOFTBALL

Head coach: Jaimi Stejskal (second season).

Last season: RCTC was 26-22 overall, 13-7 in MCAC play and placed fourth in Region XIII.

Top returners: Bella Mehrkens (MCAC All-Conference), Kelsey Grunewald (MCAC All-Conference), Tarrin Stephans, Isabelle Hahn, DJ Berg.

Season outlook: RCTC played a tough spring training schedule down south and finished with an 8-8 mark. The Yellowjackets have five key returning players led by All-MCAC selections Bella Mehrkens of Pine Island and Kelsey Grunewald. Mia Hiber, Bailey Johnson and Jada James figure to be key newcomers. With a nice mix of veterans and newcomers, coach Jaimi Stejskal believes the Yellowjackets will have a top-three finish in the conference while being in contention for a region title and berth in the NJCAA National Tournament. The coach listed Anoka-Ramsey Community College and St. Cloud Community and Technical College as teams to beat in the MCAC.

Coach Stejskal says: “The team has spent time not only preparing physically, but has focused on the mental and emotional aspects of the game. The team has worked hard with the goal of finishing better than we did last season, competing in the regional tournament with nationals in sight.”

ROSTER

Sophomores: Bella Mehrkens (P/1B, Pine Island), Kelsey Grunewald (3B, Medelia), Tarrin Stephans (P/2B/RF, Eyota), Isabelle Hahn (CF/LF, Kasson), DJ Berg (LF/1B/C, St. Charles).

Freshmen: Claire Pausch (OF, Pelican Rapids), Taylor Draeger (P, Litchfield), Grace Braunwarth (1B/P, Norwood Young America), Kenzie Mentlick (U, Dover), Bailey Johnson (SS/C, Adams), Mia Hiber (C/OF, Owatonna), Jada James (CF/SS, St. Paul), Alexa Miller (OF/SS/2B, Rochester).

Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
