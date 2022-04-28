SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Sports | College

RCTC softball team romps to pair of wins over Riverland

Rochester Community and Technical College beat Riverland 14-0 and 13-5 on Tuesday.

RCTC Softball Results.png
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 27, 2022 09:24 PM
Rochester Community and Technical College had an easy time sweeping Riverland in a softball doubleheader on Tuesday, winning 14-0 and 13-5, both games in five innings.

Tarrin Stephans pitched all five innings of Game 1 for the Yellowjackets, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out nine. She was also 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI. Jamee Norlund was 3-for-3 with a double and Journey Smith was 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. Payton Fox hit her fifth home run of the year.

In Game 2, Fox was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and two RBIs. Abby Scanlan was 2-for-3 with a triple and a double. Bella Mehrkens pitched all five innings and allowed seven hits, one walk and struck out seven.

RCTC is 10-4 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 23-17 overall.

