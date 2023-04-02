99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
RCTC softball team slugs way to 4-0 record as its host Crossover Tournament

The Yellowjackets scored 55 runs and hit seven home runs in four games at the RCTC dome while winning four straight games over the weekend.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
Today at 12:01 AM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College softball team had a had a perfect 4-0 mark as it hosted the Crossover Tournament at the RCTC dome over the weekend.

The Yellowjackets scored 53 runs, collected 55 hits and slugged seven home runs in the four victories in their first action since returning from a spring trip. RCTC is now 8-8.

On Friday, the Yellowjackets defeated Ridgewater College 25-1 in five innings and Central Lakes College 7-6.

ALSO READ

In the win over Ridgewater, Tarrin Stephans threw a one-hitter over the five innings and struck out eight. Jada James and Bailey Johnson both hit home runs. James, Stephans, Bella Mehrkens and DJ Berg all drove in three runs while Mia Hiber collected four hits.

Against Central Lakes, Johnson hit a two-run homer and Alexa Miller had two hits and two RBIs.

In play on Saturday, RCTC defeated Minnesota North College-Itasca 8-5 and Riverland Community College 13-3 in five innings.

James hit a two-run homer against Itasca while Mehrkens had a solo homer. Stephans went 2-for-4 with three RBIs while Hiber and Kelsey Grunewald were both 3-for-4.

In the finale against Riverland, Hiber went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs and Grunewald was 2-for-3 with a solo homer. Mehrkens and Berg were both 3-for-4 while Stephans and Miller both had two RBIs.

The Yellowjackets have a doubleheader scheduled at Minnesota West Community and Technical College on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

