RCTC softball team wins four straight over weekend

Rochester Community and Technical College won four straight games in softball over the weekend as it swept two doubleheaders on the road.

The Yellowjackets defeated Ridgewater Community College 23-6 and 18-6 on Friday.

Jamee Norlund went 5-for-5 with five RBIs and four runs scored in the first game against Ridgewater. Payton Fox was 4-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and four runs scored, Kelsey Grunewald had a home runs, double, scored two runs and had two RBIs, Abigail Scanlan was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and DJ Berg was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

In the nightcap against Ridgewater, Norlund hit two doubles, had five RBIs and scored two runs. Journey Smith went 2-for-2 with four runs scored and two RBIs, Fox went 1-for-1 and scored four runs, Scanlan was 2-for-2 with a double and three runs scored, Grunewald went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and winning pitcher Tarrin Stephans was 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

On Saturday, RCTC swept Minnesota State-Fergus Falls, winning 17-7 and 8-0.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Mehrkens went 4-for-5 with a double, home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in the first game. Lacy Petersen went 3-for-4, Smith was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs, Fox hit two doubles and drove in two runs, Scanlan had two hits, scored twice and had an RBI and Grunewald was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

In the second game, Mehrkens tossed a five-inning no-hitter for the win and she struck out eight. And at the plate, she went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

"Bella Mehrkens's no-hitter to close the four-game series was icing on the cake," RCTC coach Jaimi Stejskal said. "Bella's home run versus Fergus Falls was a shot to left, against the wind, landing a good 50 feet beyond the fence."

Stephans went 3-for-3 with an RBI in the final game, Kayla Nelsen and Zoe Scrabeck were both 2-for-3 with an RBI while Grunewald was 2-for-3 and scored two runs.

"We rebounded after a tough weekend last weekend," Stejskal said. "The success this weekend was a full team effort. We came together as a team, played with energy and confidence, and had a fun weekend on the road."