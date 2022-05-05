RCTC softball wraps up regular season with doubleheader sweep Minnesota West

WORTHINGTON — The Rochester Community and Technical College softball team wrapped up its regular season with a doubleheader sweep of Minnesota West Community and Technical College by using some strong pitching to a pair of victories by scores of 6-4 and 4-1 on Wednesday.

In game one, Bella Mehrkens picked up the win, picking up 15 strikeouts in seven innings. Mehrkens also homered and finished with two RBIs. Payton Fox, Kelsey Grunewald and Jamee Norland all recorded multi-hit games with a double and an RBI to lead the Yellowjackets (24-20, 11-7).

In game two, Tarrin Stephans allowed just one run on five hits with five strikeouts in seven innings to pick up the win in the circle. She also had an RBI to help her own cause. Grunewald once again went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Mehrkens pinched-hit in the top of the sixth and came through with a two-run double.

The Yellowjackets now will wait and see who they play in the regional tournament set to take place Thursday, May 12.