RCTC splits doubleheader in softball as five-game win streak comes to end

RCTC outscored Minnesota West 16-11 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday before falling 11-6 in the second game.

RCTC Softball Results.png
By Staff reports
Today at 10:02 PM

WORTHINGTON — Rochester Community and Technical College ran its winning streak to five straight game by outscoring Minnesota West Community and Technical College 16-11 in the first game of a doubleheader in junior college softball on Tuesday.

RCTC had its win streak snapped in the nightcap as Minnesota West gained a split with a 11-6 victory.

Bailey Johnson went 4-for-5 with a home run in the opener for RCTC. Mia Hiber was 5-for-5 with two doubles, Kelsey Grunewald went 4-for-5 with two doubles and DJ Berg went 2-for-3.

Taylor Draeger earned the win on the mound despite giving up four home runs and 11 runs in 6-plus innings. Tarrin Stephens came in at the bottom of the seventh after Minnesota West had scored four times and she struck out all three hitters she faced to end the game.

Bella Mehrkens suffered the loss on the mound in the second game for RCTC.

Offensively, Jada James went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer for the Yellowjackets while Mia Hiber and Stephans both went 2-for-4 with a double.

Minnesota West hit four more home runs in the second game.

RCTC (15-13, 3-3 South Division) plays a doubleheader at Anoka-Ramsey Community College at 3 p.m. on Friday.

