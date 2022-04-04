Read Today's Paper Monday, April 4
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

RCTC splits four games in softball Crossover Tournament

RCTC now 9-13 after splitting four games

RCTC Softball Results.png
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 03, 2022 11:06 PM
Share

Rochester Community and Technical College posted a 2-2 record as it hosted the Crossover Tournament in softball over the weekend at the Rochester Regional Stadium bubble.

In two games on Friday, RCTC defeated Riverland Community College 20-2 in five innings and lost 8-7 to Central Lakes College. Then on Saturday, RCTC lost 11-0 to Anoka-Ramsey Community College in five innings before bouncing back to defeat Mesabi Range 15-2 in five innings.

Bella Mehrkens went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for RCTC in the win over Riverland and she also tossed a one-hitter over five innings for the win. Kelsey Grunewald went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, Isabelle Hahn was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs and DJ Berg was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs as RCTC collected 21 hits.

Central Lakes scored the game's final six runs, including five in the bottom of the seventh to nip RCTC. Journey Smith went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs for RCTC. Isabelle Hahn drove in three runs, DJ Berg went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Mehrkens hit a solo home run.

Molly Gross tossed a one-hitter over five innings as Anoka-Ramsey blanked RCTC. Kelsey Grunewald had the lone hit for the Yellowjackets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grunewald hit a triple, home run, scored three runs and had RBIs as the Yellowjackets closed tourney play with a win over Mesabi Range. Jamee Norlund went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs while Mehrkens went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Abigail Scanlan was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Zoe Scrabek was also 1-for-1 with two runs scored and two RBIs while Mehrkens earned the win on the mound by tossing a three-hitter with seven strikeouts over five innings.

RCTC (9-13) plays a doubleheader in Austin against Riverland beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGESOFTBALL
What to read next
RCTC Baseball Results.png
College
Freshman Bolduc hits for cycle, goes 8-for-9 as RCTC wins pair
RCTC won a pair of baseball games against Mesabi Range in the Crossover Tournament
April 03, 2022 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Championship
College
Destanni Henderson, smallest player on court, steals show as South Carolina tops UConn for title
MINNEAPOLIS — While dominant inside player Aliyah Boston was getting most of the headlines for South Carolina entering the championship game of the Women’s Final Four, the smallest player on the court stole the show.
April 03, 2022 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four Championship
College
COLUMN: No dream ending Sunday for Paige Bueckers
MINNEAPOLIS — The dream ending for Paige Bueckers would’ve included a victory Sunday night in the national championship game at Target Center – just 10 minutes from where she grew up.
April 03, 2022 09:36 PM
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
450c1a21e84909a7e292efc335fd9e12.jpg
College
Pine Island native Johnston guides South Dakota State to WNIT title
South Dakota State University had an easy time in the WNIT championship game in Brookings, S.D., beating Seton Hall 82-50 on Saturday.
April 02, 2022 11:55 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports