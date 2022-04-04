RCTC splits four games in softball Crossover Tournament

Rochester Community and Technical College posted a 2-2 record as it hosted the Crossover Tournament in softball over the weekend at the Rochester Regional Stadium bubble.

In two games on Friday, RCTC defeated Riverland Community College 20-2 in five innings and lost 8-7 to Central Lakes College. Then on Saturday, RCTC lost 11-0 to Anoka-Ramsey Community College in five innings before bouncing back to defeat Mesabi Range 15-2 in five innings.

Bella Mehrkens went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for RCTC in the win over Riverland and she also tossed a one-hitter over five innings for the win. Kelsey Grunewald went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, Isabelle Hahn was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs and DJ Berg was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs as RCTC collected 21 hits.

Central Lakes scored the game's final six runs, including five in the bottom of the seventh to nip RCTC. Journey Smith went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs for RCTC. Isabelle Hahn drove in three runs, DJ Berg went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Mehrkens hit a solo home run.

Molly Gross tossed a one-hitter over five innings as Anoka-Ramsey blanked RCTC. Kelsey Grunewald had the lone hit for the Yellowjackets.

Grunewald hit a triple, home run, scored three runs and had RBIs as the Yellowjackets closed tourney play with a win over Mesabi Range. Jamee Norlund went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs while Mehrkens went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Abigail Scanlan was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Zoe Scrabek was also 1-for-1 with two runs scored and two RBIs while Mehrkens earned the win on the mound by tossing a three-hitter with seven strikeouts over five innings.

RCTC (9-13) plays a doubleheader in Austin against Riverland beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

