RCTC splits pair with Riverland in softball

AUSTIN — Tayler Draeger threw a three-hit shutout as Rochester Community and Technical College defeated Riverland Community College 5-0 in the first game of a doubleheader in MCAC softball on Thurday.

Riverland won the nightcap 11-2 in five innings to earn a split in the regular-season finale for RCTC.

Draeger struck out five and walked three in blanking Riverland.

Mia Hiber went 3-for-4 with a run scored at the plate for RCTC. Alexa Miller and Isabelle Hahn both had two hits and a double while Kelsey Grunewald hit an RBI double.

In the second game, AJ Richard went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored for Riverland while Camryn McQuery was 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs.

Bella Mehrkens hit a solo homer for the Yellowjackets, but she also suffered the loss. She allowed10 runs, seven earned, in 2 1/3 innings. Grunewald was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

RCTC (19-17) begins Region XIII play next Thursday.