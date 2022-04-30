SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Sports | College

RCTC splits with No. 8 St. Cloud Tech

The Yellowjackets slugged their way to a victory in game one to earn a doubleheader split against the top-10 ranked Cyclones.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 29, 2022 09:22 PM
ST. CLOUD — An offensive outburst in game one helped the Rochester Community and Technical College softball team earn a doubleheader split with No. 8 ranked St. Cloud Tech by winning game one 12-10, before falling 10-3 in the nightcap.

Payton Fox drove in two with a double on a 1-2 count to break a 10-10 tie in the top of the sixth.

In all, the RCTC offense collected 16 hits with Kelsey Grunewald, Allison Narveson, Bella Mehrkens, Journey Smith, Tarrin Stephans and Isabelle Hahn all collecting multiple hits. Narveson led the way with four RBIs.

In game two, the Yellowjackets recorded eight hits but couldn't sustain the same success they saw in game one.

Smith and Grunewald once again each had two hits to lead RCTC.

