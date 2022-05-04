SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!
Sports | College

RCTC stretches baseball win streak to 14 games

The Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team beat Western Technical College 14-4 and 6-0 on Tuesday.

RCTC Baseball Results.png
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 03, 2022 09:23 PM
Share

Rochester Community and Technical College completed a four-game season sweep of Western Technical College on Tuesday, winning 11-4 and then 6-0.

The Yellowjackets have now won 14 straight games and upped their Minnesota College Athletic Conference record to 14-2. RCTC is 23-11 overall.

RCTC banged out 14 hits in Game 1. Blake Schilling went 4-for-4 and Gabe Sepulveda had three hits and three RBIs. Gustavo Gonzalez and Izaak Stevens each added two hits.

Winning pitcher was Landon Stoppelmoore. He went six innings and allowed three hits and no runs.

In Game 2, RCTC’s T Palmer Mickelson got the pitching win after tossing two innings and allowing one hit while striking out four. Carlos Ramirez worked five innings and allowed four hits and struck out seven.

Martinez, Yanseph Llanos and Stevens each had two hits. Sepulveda homered.

