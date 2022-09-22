RCTC suffers loss on the road in volleyball

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Rochester Community and Technical College saw its two-game winning come to an end with a 3-1 loss to Century College in junior college volleyball on Wednesday.

Host Century posted a 25-13, 29-27, 19-25, 25-15 victory.

Kennedy Hady led RCTC's net attack with 10 kills, Alexis Simpson had nine and Bailey Johnson added seven. Chelsea Lasker paced the Yellowjackets with 27 set assists. Kiley Nihart had 22 digs and Kylie Smidt added 17.

Century College had three players with at least 11 kills, led by Kiyomi Callahan with 17.

RCTC (9-5) will host a pair of matches this weekend. The Yellowjackets face St. Cloud Technical and Community College at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Ridgewater College at noon Saturday.

RCTC boxscore

