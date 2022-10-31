RCTC suffers narrow 12-7 loss to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls in state football semifinals

FERGUS FALLS — The Rochester Community and Technical College football team just couldn't generate enough offense on Sunday.

The Yellowjackets allowed just 10 points on defense, but suffered a 12-7 loss to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls in the MCAC state semifinals.

Fergus Falls (10-0), ranked No. 1 among NJCAA Division III teams, led 10-7 at the half. A safety was the only scoring in the second half.

It marked the second time this season that the Yellowjackets were unable to score against Fergus Falls in the second half. Back on Oct. 1, RCTC led Fergus Falls 12-3 at the half before being outscored 30-0 in the second half to fall 33-12.

With the loss, RCTC closes the season 5-5. The Yellowjackets were just 1-4 on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fergus Falls moves to the state championship game next Sunday at 1 p.m. in St. Cloud.

No stats were currently available. This article will be update when stats are available.