Sports | College
RCTC sweeps past Anoka-Ramsey in volleyball

Yellowjackets improve to 8-4 with victory

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
September 17, 2022 12:39 AM
COON RAPIDS — The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team had a strong overall outing with an 3-0 sweep of Anoka-Ramsey Community College on Friday.

The Yellowjackets improved to 8-4 with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-15 victory.

Kennedy Hady led RCTC with 12 kills while Alexis Simpson had 10 kills and Bailey Johnson chipped in eight. Chelsea Lasker had 30 set assists and 15 digs. Alyvia Eide collected six ace serves.

RCTC will play at Century College at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
