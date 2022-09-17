RCTC sweeps past Anoka-Ramsey in volleyball
Yellowjackets improve to 8-4 with victory
COON RAPIDS — The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team had a strong overall outing with an 3-0 sweep of Anoka-Ramsey Community College on Friday.
The Yellowjackets improved to 8-4 with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-15 victory.
Kennedy Hady led RCTC with 12 kills while Alexis Simpson had 10 kills and Bailey Johnson chipped in eight. Chelsea Lasker had 30 set assists and 15 digs. Alyvia Eide collected six ace serves.
RCTC will play at Century College at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
