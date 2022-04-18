RCTC swept in pair of softball doubleheaders

Rochester Community and Technical College got swept in a pair of softball doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday, losing 9-1 and 22-12 to Anoka-Ramsey Community College, then 17-5 and 13-2 to St. Cloud Technical College.

“Going into this weekend's doubleheaders, we knew that Anoka and St. Cloud would be some of our toughest competition this season,” RCTC coach Jaimi Stejskal said. “The team pushed through two days of extreme weather and hit well overall. Our bats struggled with the movement of the ball versus Anoka's pitcher in Game 1. RCTC came around and hit well in Game 2, but couldn't match the pace of Anoka.”

Tarrin Stephans had two hits in the first game with Anoka-Ramsey. In Game 2, Bella Mehrkens went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, and Journey Smith went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Payton Fox had a pair of hits, with three RBIs, against St. Cloud in Game 1 on Saturday. In Game 2, Mehrkens went 2-for-2.

RCTC is 8-4 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 17-17 overall.