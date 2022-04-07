RCTC takes pair from Riverland in softball

AUSTIN — Rochester Community and Technical College scored 33 runs in two games to sweep Riverland Community College in MCAC softball on late Tuesday night.

RCTC posted 16-3 and 17-7 victories. The first game didn't begin until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and the second game didn't conclude until about 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

In the opener, Journey Smith went 5-for-5 with a double, triple and four RBIs for RCTC. Bella Merkens went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and five RBIs. Merkens also entered the game to pitch after the first inning and she collected the win. She did not allow a run and struck out 10 while walking one.

Smith and Mehrkens also had strong games at the plate in the nightcap. Smith went 2-for-4 with a long home run on an 0-2 pitch. Mehrkens went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Abby Scanlan went 3-for-5 with four RBIs for the Yellowjackets while Tarrin Stephans was 1-for-3 with a triple. Mehrkens again collected the win in relief as she threw three scoreless innings.

RCTC (11-13) will host Minnesota State Community and Technical College in a doubleheader at 3 p.m. on Friday.