Sports | College

RCTC takes to the road to face winless Mesabi Range

After opening with three straight home games, the RCTC football team plays its first road game at Mesabi Range at 3 p.m. Saturday.

082821-RCTC-FOOOTBALL.Ingram.DUP.jpg
Dylan Ingram (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown during RCTC’s season opener against Vermilion Community College on Aug. 28. Ingram has rushed for 230 yards in three games this season. RCTC takes to the road for the first time when it faces Mesabi Range on Saturday in Virginia. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
September 17, 2021 10:00 AM
RCTC at Mesabi Range

When: 3 p.m. Saturday in Virginia

Records: RCTC is 2-1, Mesabi Range is 0-3.

Last game: RCTC defeated Central Lakes 35-12. Mesabi Range lost 28-7 to Minnesota West.

Last meeting: RCTC outscored Mesabi Range 61-31 on the road during the 2019 season.

Mesabi Range notes: The 0-3 start by the Ironmen includes a narrow 23-22 setback to open the season against North Dakota State College of Science. Mesabi is averaging a modest 18.7 points a game and the defense has been allowing 30.7 per game. Mesabi has had a decent passing attack and four different quarterbacks have thrown TD passes this season. Charles Fiuza Jr. sees the most action at QB and he has thrown for 390 yards with 4 TDs and 5 interceptions. Montrellis Wilson is a dangerous receiver as he has averaged 13.3 yards on 24 catches in three games with 5 TDs. Wilson is averaging 106 receiving yards a game and Aundreus Griffin averages 87.6 per game. The Ironmen have thrived passing the ball, averaging 244 yards a game, but average just 31.7 yards rushing.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC notes: The Yellowjackets are ranked No. 5 in the Division III national poll. Coach Derrick Hintz is looking for the Yellowjackets to play with more discipline as they have racked up 25 penalties for more than 260 yards the past two games. This marks the team's first road game of the season after opening with three straight on the road. RCTC is averaging 37.7 points a game and allowing 25. Israel "Speedy" Lozoya has rushed for more than 100 yards in two straight games and has 390 yards on the ground, a 9.7 average and 3 TDs this season. Dylan Ingram has rushed for 230 yards, a 5.7 average and 5 TDs, all in the opener. The passing game picked up with a season-best 260 yards last week as Stephen Lewis caught 12 passes for 133 yards. He has averaged 13.3 yards on a team-best 20 catches. Billy Maples (23-for-39, 336 yards, 3 TDs) and Justin Lynn (20-for-28, 167 yards, one TD) continue to split time at QB. The RCTC defense has allowed 477.5 yards a game, including 349 a game passing. LB Alex Derico leads the team with 29 tackles and 3.5 sacks while LB Conner Loy, who blocked a punt and had an interception last week, has 20 tackles.

Up next: RCTC plays at Minnesota West at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Guy N. Limbeck / glimbeck@postbulletin.com

