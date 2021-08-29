RCTC victorious in its return to football

After a year off from football, the Rochester Community and Technical College Yellowjackets were happy to return to the field on Saturday.

RCTC, like the rest of the teams in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference, did not play a year ago due to COVID-19. The Yellowjackets, playing for the first time in nearly two years, knocked the rust off on Saturday and outscored Vermilion 55-34 at Rochester Regional Stadium in the 2021 season opener.

"It's great to be back, this is what I live for," RCTC coach Derrick Hintz said. "This is my existence on this planet, coaching college football. That's what I love to do."

Dylan Ingram led a potent 1-2 RCTC rushing punch. He ran for 149 yards on 20 carries and five touchdowns. Israel "Speedy" Loyzoa, a Mayo grad, ran for 138 yards on 15 carries.

Dylan Ingram

Ingram, a transfer from the University of Memphis, scored on runs of 5 and 2 yards in the first half and on runs of 13, 12 and 14 in the second half.

"The inside runs, breaking tackles and just finding those blocks," Ingram said of his success. "And just trusting my tricks.

"I'm a balance runner," he added. "I can do everything, whatever I have to do to help my team win."

Lozoya had RCTC's biggest play on offense as he broke a 64-yard run to sent up Ingram's second TD late in the the first half to put the Yellowjackets up 22-14 at the break.

RCTC put 305 yards rushing and another 138 passing for 443 total yards.

While Lozoya and Ingram split time in the backfield, RCTC used both Justin Lynn, the 2019 starter, and Billy Maples at quarterback. They each threw for one score with no interceptions.

"We have to split them up," Hintz said of his running backs and quarterbacks. "We have so much talent."

Vermilion moved the ball through the air as the Ironmen passed for 362 yards, 250 in the first half. RCTC held Vermilion to just 12 yards rushing.

“Our effort was there,” Hintz said. “Both sides of the line played their (butts) off.”

The game had several unusual plays. Vermilion received a safety in the first quarter when Maples was called for intentionally grounding in the end zone.

RCTC’s Joseph Tarnue (29) runs the ball after a blocked extra point for a safety during their first home game of the season against Vermilion Community College on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Rochester Regional Stadium in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

After Vermilion scored a TD to go up 8-3 in the first quarter, RCTC blocked the point-after try and defensive back Joseph Tarnue returned it about 90 yards for a 2-point conversion for the Yellowjackets. Tarnue also had an interception, as did Markeece Brown.

Southland grad Ethan Forthun was 2-for-3 on field goal attempts for the Yellowjackets.

While RCTC won to improve to 1-0, it has plenty to work on. Hintz said the Yellowjackets have to shore up their pass defense and play with more discipline. RCTC committed 19 penalties for 162 yards.

"We've got to get better," said RCTC wide receiver Damario Richards, who caught four passes for 28 yards and one TD.

"We knew it was going to be ugly," Hintz said. "It's been two years.

"I know as a coach I'm rusty and I'm sure the players are, too," he added. "Just trying to knock the rust off everybody."

The Yellowjackets held a narrow 41-34 lead going into the fourth quarter. The RCTC defense made a stop with the team leading by seven and the Yellowjackets were then successful at running the ball in the fourth quarter and scored the game's final two TDs to pull away.

"We just stayed disciplined and executed our assignments," Ingram said. "We've got to do better, but our line was pushing and they didn't give up. They just did their job."

RCTC, which opens the season with three straight homes games, will host Itasca at 1:30 p.m. this coming Saturday.

RCTC 55, Vermilion 34

Vermilion 8 12 14 0 — 34

RCTC 12 10 19 14 — 55

First quarter

RCTC — Ethan Forthun 26 FG, 8:05.

Ver — Safety, RCTC intentional ground in end zone, 3:55

Ver — Dontrail Session 1 run (kick blocked), 1:28.

RCTC — Joseph Tarnue returned blocked kick for 2-point conversion, 1:28.

RCTC — Dylan Ingram 5 run (Forthun kick), 0:55.

Second quarter

Ver — Terrence Isaac Jr. 2 from Session (pass failed), 11:17.

RCTC — Forthun 33 FG, 7:10.

RCTC — Ingram 2 run (Forthun kick), 1:14.

Ver — Justin Williams 15 pass from Session (pass failed), 0:14.

Third quarter

RCTC — Ingram 13 run (Mick Kiernan kick), 13:23.

RCTC — Myanza McCain 8 pass from Justin Lynn (kick blocked), 9:49.

Ver — Williams 7 pass from Session (pass failed), 6:48.

RCTC — Ingram 12 run (kick failed), 4:40.

Ver — Williams 11 pass from Session (Breaton Vann pass from Session), 1:50.

Fourth quarter

RCTC — Damario Richards 10 pass from Billy Maples (Forthun kick), 11:41.

RCTC — Ingram 14 run (Forthun kick), 1:44.

TEAM STATISTICS

Ver RCTC



First downs 17 20

Total net yards 374 443

Rushes-yards 27-12 42-305

Passing yards 362 138

Pass att.-comp.-int. 23-45-2 14-25-9

Fumbles-lost 3-1 2-1

Punts-Ave. 4-30.3 3-24.7

Penalties-yards 6-71 19-162

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Vermilion — Max McArthur 10-24, Jermery Richardson 5-16, Brenton Vann 4-5, Laqvam Sims 1-0, Dontrail Session 4-(-10), Keith Baker 3-(-23). RCTC — Dylan Ingram 20-149, Israel Lozoya 15-138, Justin Lynn 5-10, Damario Richards 1-4, Billy Maples 1-4.

Passing

Vermilion — Dontrail Session 17-32, 240 yards, 4 TDs, 1 int; Keith Baker 6-12, 122 yards, 1 int. RCTC — Justin Lynn 7-14, 57 yards, 1 TD; Billy Maples 7-11, 81 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving

Vermilion — Justin Williams 7-91, Terrence Isaac Jr. 6-162, Max McCarthur 4-38, Breaton Vann 2-27, Jermery Richardson 2-18, Adate'Jan Scott 1-26, Jaylin Matthews 1-0. RCTC — Stephen Lewis 6-56, Damario Richards 4-28, Myanza McCain 3-39, Israel Loyoza 1-21.

Missed field goal: RCTC, Forthun 27 WR.

