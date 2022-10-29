SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC volleyball team captures region opener

RCTC will face Century College in the region finals after sweeping past Itasca 3-0 in the semifinal round on Friday.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
October 29, 2022 12:52 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team moved within one win of an NJCAA Division III national berth with a 3-0 sweep of Itasca Community College in Region XIIIA play on Friday.

RCTC, ranked No. 9 in the nation among Division III teams, swept Itasca 25-11, 25-17, 25-18 in the region semifinals.

"Tonight was a great start to the regional tournament for the team," RCTC coach Jen Nerison said. "I thought we served tough and forced them out of system."

Alyvia Eide had a solid night serving as she recorded four of RCTC's five ace serves.

Sam Matarelli and Kylie Smidt had nine kills each for the Yellowjackets while Bailey Johnson and Triniti Gbala tallied six each. Kennedy Hady has been battling an ankle injury and she saw just limited duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea Lasker dished out 29 set assists for RCTC. Kiley Nihart led the way with 19 digs, Smidt had 13 and Alyvia Eide chipped in with 12.

RCTC (21-9) will face host Century College (22-5) in the region title game at noon on Saturday in White Bear Lake. Century defeated Central Lakes Community College 3-1 in the other region semifinal match Friday.

The RCTC and Century College winner will earn a berth in the Division III national tournament beginning Nov. 9 in Rochester. The two teams split a pair of matches during the regular season.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGECOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
RCTC women's soccer team comes up short in district semifinals
RCTC's season ends with a 1-0 setback to Harper College in Great Lakes District semifinals.
October 29, 2022 01:14 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
102522-OSUvMinn-0596.jpg
College
'Our energy was low,' Motzko says after his mistake-prone No. 1 Gophers fall to Buckeyes
In their first Big Ten road test of the season, the Minnesota Gophers looked like a work in progress, falling victim to an opportunistic Ohio State team and some self-inflicted troubles.
October 28, 2022 08:37 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads his team onto the field Oct. 1, 2022, against Purdue at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers football vs. Rutgers: Keys to game, how to watch and who has edge
Minnesota looks to snap its 3-game losing streak to a team it has never lost to
October 28, 2022 03:48 PM
 · 
By  By Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (88) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate Ko Kieft (42) against Nebraska on Oct. 16, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Ko Kieft was hard on Brevyn Spann-Ford, and now the apprentice is becoming a master
Gophers tight end is leading team in target share and has become a dominant run blocker
October 28, 2022 03:13 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press