RCTC volleyball team continues recent surge
RCTC results in volleyball.
The Rochester Community and Technical college volleyball team won its eighth straight match on Wednesday with a 3-1 home victory over Riverland Community College.
RCTC won the match 25-14, 25-10, 23-25, 25-10.
The win improves the Yellowjackets to 11-3.
RCTC will play in the DMACC Invitational in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday and Saturday.
