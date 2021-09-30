RCTC volleyball team continues recent surge

The Rochester Community and Technical college volleyball team won its eighth straight match on Wednesday with a 3-1 home victory over Riverland Community College.

RCTC won the match 25-14, 25-10, 23-25, 25-10.

The win improves the Yellowjackets to 11-3.

RCTC will play in the DMACC Invitational in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday and Saturday.