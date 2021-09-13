RCTC volleyball team goes 1-3 at own invite

The Rochester Community and Technical college volleyball team played some tough competition in the RCTC Invitational over the weekend and posted a 1-3 record.

The Yellowjackets were facing all scholarship junior college programs and held their own over homecoming weekend. Included was a pair of hard-fought five-set matches.

To open the tournament RCTC dropped a five-set match to NIACC 26-24, 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 16-14. The Jackets were lead by Alexis Simpson's 19 kills and 15 digs. Molly Kleist had nine kills, while Maryx Young added seven kills and 14 digs. Kylie Nihart had 25 digs, while Chelsea Lasker had 36 set assists and 17 digs.

Des Moines Area Community College followed with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-22 win over RCTC. Simpson had seven kills in the match for the Yellowjackets while Lasker had 22 set assists and Nihart added 20 digs.

RCTC earned its lone win of the tourney in the third match, rallying past Iowa Lakes 19-25, 25-13, 18-25, 25-18, 15-10. Kleist led the way for RCTC with 15 kills while Young and Alexis Simpson each added eight kills each. Lasker had 47 assists and 11 digs while Nihart (20), Young (19), and Kenzie Mentlick (10) each had double figure dig totals.

In the final match of the tournament the Jackets ran into a buzz-saw in Hawkeye Community College. The Red Tails got out of the gates quickly as they won set one 25-7 before RCTC regained its composure. But HCC held on to win the next two sets by 25-19 scores.

RCTC is now back in action n the road Wednesday against Minnesota West.