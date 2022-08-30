RCTC volleyball team serves up a solid win
The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team served well and had an easy time against Minnesota West.
WORTHINGTON — Rochester Community and Technical College had its way with Minnesota West, winning 25-19, 25-12, 25-23 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference volleyball match Monday.
RCTC coach Jennifer Nerison found a lot to like.
“I was very impressed with our serving tonight.,” Nerison said. “We served 98.6 percent with six ace serves as a team. We placed the ball well and kept them out of system with tough spot serves to make them work for a good pass.”
Alexis Simpson had 12 kills and 14 digs to lead RCTC. Chelsea Lasker led in assists with 26 and Kiley Nihart had 22 digs.
RCTC is 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the MCAC.
