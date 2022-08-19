RCTC volleyball team should again be a state, region power

RCTC VOLLEYBALL

Head coach: Jennifer Nerison (2nd year, 20-8 record). Assistants: Molly Kleist, Hailey Huseth, Chanda Xiong.

Last season: The Yellowjackets finished 20-8 and were runners-up in the Region XIIIA Tournament.

Top returners: Kiley Nihart (libero), Alexis Simpson (outside hitter), Chelsea Lasker (setter).

Season outlook: The Yellowjackets were disappointed in missing out on a national berth a year ago and have high expectations for this season. "We are working on the little things now to fix and get better at," coach Jennifer Nerison said. "This is a group of young ladies who work hard, are very coachable, and have set their standards high for themselves and for the team right from the get-go." RCTC returns three players from a year ago and some key additions figure to be Kylie Smidt of Spring Valley, Kennedy Hady of Rochester and Bailey Johnson of Adams. The Yellowjackets should again be among the top teams in the state and be in contention for a region championship and a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament. Other contenders figure to be Minnesota State-Fergus Falls, St. Cloud Technical and Community College, and Century Community College. "RCTC is a wonderful place to be able to coach in a competitive and passionate program," Nerison said. "I am looking forward to seeing this team grow and improve in so many areas."

ROSTER

Sophomores: Alexis Simpson (OH, 5-6, Caledonia), Kiley Nihart (L, 5-5, Faribault), Alyvia Eide (DS, 5-3, Rushford), Kenzie Mentlick (OH, 5-7, Dover), Chelsea Lasker (S, 5-7, Dodge Center), Triniti Gbala (MH, 5-10, St. Charles), Jennifer Albrecht (MH, 5-10, Houston), Eliana Hammann (S, 5-6, Lewiston).

ADVERTISEMENT

Freshmen: Kennedy Hady (OH, 5-9, Rochester Mayo), Sereniti Shumaker (OH/DS, 5-6, Dodge Center), Samantha Matarelli (OH/RS, 5-9, Carlton), Kylie Smidt (DS, 5-5, Spring Valley), Bailey Johnson (MH, 5-11, Adams), Makaya King (DS, 5-3, Mazeppa), Lauren Johnson (DS, 5-6, Hokah).

RCTC volleyball schedule