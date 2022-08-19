Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC volleyball team should again be a state, region power

The RCTC volleyball team is coming off a 20-8 season in 2021 and a runner-up finish in the Region 13A Tournament. The Yellowjackets should be a contender to land a national berth again this season.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
August 19, 2022 11:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

RCTC VOLLEYBALL

Head coach: Jennifer Nerison (2nd year, 20-8 record). Assistants:  Molly Kleist, Hailey Huseth, Chanda Xiong.

Last season: The Yellowjackets finished 20-8 and were runners-up in the Region XIIIA Tournament.

Top returners: Kiley Nihart (libero), Alexis Simpson (outside hitter), Chelsea Lasker (setter).

Also Read
Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
College
RCTC women's soccer team should contend for national berth
RCTC has six returning MCAC All-Conference players from a women's soccer team that was 9-3 a year ago and lost 1-0 in the Region XIII championship game.
August 19, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
55b3f02f72f96a05d5170318ae3d555f.jpg
College
Inspired by 'Ozark,' Hintz joins college coaching staff in Arkansas
Former RCTC football coach Derrick Hintz is now coaching linebackers and special teams at Lyon College. The college, located in Batesville, Ark., is an NAIA school transitioning to NCAA Division III.
July 22, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

Season outlook:  The Yellowjackets were disappointed in missing out on a national berth a year ago and have high expectations for this season. "We are working on the little things now to fix and get better at," coach Jennifer Nerison said. "This is a group of young ladies who work hard, are very coachable, and have set their standards high for themselves and for the team right from the get-go." RCTC returns three players from a year ago and some key additions figure to be Kylie Smidt of Spring Valley, Kennedy Hady of Rochester and Bailey Johnson of Adams. The Yellowjackets should again be among the top teams in the state and be in contention for a region championship and a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament. Other contenders figure to be Minnesota State-Fergus Falls, St. Cloud Technical and Community College, and Century Community College. "RCTC is a wonderful place to be able to coach in a competitive and passionate program," Nerison said. "I am looking forward to seeing this team grow and improve in so many areas."

ROSTER
Sophomores: Alexis Simpson (OH, 5-6, Caledonia), Kiley Nihart (L, 5-5, Faribault), Alyvia Eide (DS, 5-3, Rushford), Kenzie Mentlick (OH, 5-7, Dover), Chelsea Lasker (S, 5-7, Dodge Center), Triniti Gbala (MH, 5-10, St. Charles), Jennifer Albrecht (MH, 5-10, Houston), Eliana Hammann (S, 5-6, Lewiston).

ADVERTISEMENT

Freshmen: Kennedy Hady (OH, 5-9, Rochester Mayo), Sereniti Shumaker (OH/DS, 5-6, Dodge Center), Samantha Matarelli (OH/RS, 5-9, Carlton), Kylie Smidt (DS, 5-5, Spring Valley), Bailey Johnson (MH, 5-11, Adams), Makaya King (DS, 5-3, Mazeppa), Lauren Johnson (DS, 5-6, Hokah).

RCTC volleyball schedule

Related Topics: COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
NCAA Football: Bowling Green at Minnesota
College
What could the new Big Ten media rights deal mean for the Gophers?
The deal, announced Thursday, goes into effect in 2023, one year before USC and UCLA join the conference to make it 16 members. Eventually, the 16 schools will share more than $1 billion per year.
August 18, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Day / Star Tribune
SPORTS-GOPHERS-FOOTBALL-PICKED-FINISH-THIRD-1-SP.jpg
College
Big Ten strikes multi-year TV deals
The total value of the deals stands at around $7.5 billion, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal that cited people familiar with the matter.
August 18, 2022 02:14 PM
 · 
By  Reuters
Brevin Goetz pitches with MoonDogs.jpg
College
Mayo grad Goetz gets shot to pitch in Northwoods League
Brevin Goetz, a 2021 Mayo graduate, joined the Mankato MoonDogs late in the season to pitch in relief for the Northwoods League team.
August 16, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
BraelenOliver.jpg
College
After ‘catastrophic’ leg injury, Braelen Oliver in position to be a Gophers starting linebacker
The Douglasville, Ga., native missed the 2020 season. “It was a dark time,” he said Monday in his first media session as a Gopher.
August 15, 2022 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press