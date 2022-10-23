RCTC volleyball team splits pair of matches to conclude regular season

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team split a pair of matches over the weekend to conclude its regular season and will now gear up for the region tournament.

The Yellowjackets, ranked No. 9 among NJCAA Division III teams, swept St. Cloud Technical and Community College 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 on Friday. RCTC then suffered a narrow 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-27, 15-11 loss on Saturday to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls.

No RCTC stats were currently available on the two matches.

The loss to Fergus Falls moved RCTC to the No. 3 seed from the South Division in the Region XIIIA tournament at Century College this Friday.

RCTC (19-9) will face Itasca, the No. 2 seed from the North, in the region semifinals on Friday. The other semifinal match will have Central Lakes, the No. 4 seed from the North, against Century College, the No. 1 seed from the South.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two semifinal winners will meet in the title match on Saturday, Oct. 29.