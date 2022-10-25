RCTC volleyball team wins tune-up match prior to start of region tournament

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball slipped past the Viterbo University junior varsity 3-2 in women's volleyball on Monday in a tune-up match for the Yellowjackets prior to postseason play.

The Yellowjackets, ranked No. 9 among NJCAA Division III teams, defeated Viterbo 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-27, 15-11 and will now play in the Region XIIIA tournament starting Friday.

Triniti Gbala continued her recent surge as she led a balanced RCTC net attack with 10 kills. Kylie Smidt and Bailey Johnson had eight kills each and Chelsea Lasker added seven. Lasker also had 35 set assists and 14 digs.

Kiley Nihart led the Yellowjackets with 34 digs while Alyvia Eide and Kennedy Hady had 10 each. Smidt had five of RCTC's 12 ace serves.

Century College will host the Region XIIIA tournament on Friday and Saturday in White Bear Lake.

RCTC (20-9) will face Itasca, the No. 2 seed from the North, in the region semifinals at 8 p.m. on Friday. The other semifinal match will have Central Lakes, the No. 4 seed from the North, against Century College, the No. 1 seed from the South.

The two semifinal winners will meet in the title match at noon on Saturday.