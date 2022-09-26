RCTC volleyball teams wins a pair

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team upped its record to 11-5 overall as it won a pair of matches over the weekend.

RCTC beat St. Cloud Tech 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 on Friday. Alexis Simpson and Kennedy Hady each had 13 kills. Chelsea Lasker had 31 assists and seven digs. Hady also had 11 digs and Simpson had 10.

On Saturday, RCTC routed Ridgewater 25-17, 25-13, 25-11. Hady had nine kills and 13 digs. Kiley Nihart had 12 digs and Lasker had 36 assists. Simpson added 10 kills and 11 digs.

The Yellowjackets are 7-1 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

