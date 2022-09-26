RCTC volleyball teams wins a pair
The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team kept its stronger season going with three-set win St. Cloud Tech and Ridgewater.
We are part of The Trust Project.
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team upped its record to 11-5 overall as it won a pair of matches over the weekend.
RCTC beat St. Cloud Tech 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 on Friday. Alexis Simpson and Kennedy Hady each had 13 kills. Chelsea Lasker had 31 assists and seven digs. Hady also had 11 digs and Simpson had 10.
On Saturday, RCTC routed Ridgewater 25-17, 25-13, 25-11. Hady had nine kills and 13 digs. Kiley Nihart had 12 digs and Lasker had 36 assists. Simpson added 10 kills and 11 digs.
The Yellowjackets are 7-1 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.
Morgan was named Big Ten co-offensive player of the week on Monday.
Twenty years after he burst onto the Minnesota hockey scene and led the Gophers to their most recent NCAA title, Thomas Vanek has found a comfortable life as a full-time hockey dad in his adopted home.
The Yellowjackets improve to 3-2 with 29-7 victory over Minnesota West.
Century grad Jack Fisher is among the team leaders in touchdown catches, receptions and receiving yards this season for Augustana University this season.