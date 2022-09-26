We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
College
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC volleyball teams wins a pair

The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team kept its stronger season going with three-set win St. Cloud Tech and Ridgewater.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
September 26, 2022 06:41 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team upped its record to 11-5 overall as it won a pair of matches over the weekend.

RCTC beat St. Cloud Tech 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 on Friday. Alexis Simpson and Kennedy Hady each had 13 kills. Chelsea Lasker had 31 assists and seven digs. Hady also had 11 digs and Simpson had 10.

On Saturday, RCTC routed Ridgewater 25-17, 25-13, 25-11. Hady had nine kills and 13 digs. Kiley Nihart had 12 digs and Lasker had 36 assists. Simpson added 10 kills and 11 digs.

The Yellowjackets are 7-1 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
