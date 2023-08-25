RCTC will open up the playbook under second-year head coach

ROCHESTER — Terrance Isaac Sr. has high hopes as he begins his second campaign as the head football coach at Rochester Community and Technical College and he expects a smoother start to the season.

Last year Isaac Sr. and his coaching staff got to RCTC late and didn’t have a full recruiting cycle. He said the team had three sets of players: Those left over from the previous coaching staff, those who transferred from Vermilion where Isaac Sr. had coached the year before, and the new incoming recruits.

The Yellowjackets will have about 80 players on this year’s squad, down numbers-wise from 2022, but the coaching staff now has its own recruits.

“Once we’re recruiting, we like to build relationships with their families and really get to know them,” Isaac Sr. said. “So when they come in, they already know what to expect and we already know them.”

The Yellowjackets are set to begin the 2023 season with a road game on Saturday, Aug. 24, and the coaching staff has had a full season to implement its style of play.

“We’re very excited,” Isaac Sr. said. “I think we left a lot on the table last year. That defense was amazing last year and I think offensively, we didn’t do enough to support the defense.”

RCTC went 5-5 in Isaac Sr.’s first year as the team’s head coach. But the defense allowed 14 and 12 points in two of those losses, the second being in the MCAC state semifinals.

“That was one of the toughest games I’ve been involved with,” Isaac Sr. said of a 12-7 playoff loss to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls. RCTC had three field goals blocked in the game and also lost a fumble on the 1-yard line.

“I couldn’t wait to get back to the season just based on that game and knowing how close we were,” Isaac Sr. said.

Defense should again be a team strength.

“I think the overall strength of the defense is the guy who’s coaching it, and that’s coach (Antonio) McKinney,” Isaac Sr. said. “He does a great job coaching those guys up.”

RCTC will vary its defensive alignments each week, based on how McKinney views the opponent.

“We want to take away the team’s strength,” Isaac Sr. said. “If they have a (good) run game, we want to take away the run game. We want to always make teams one dimensional.”

Martell Williams and Keshawn Johnson played defensive line a year ago and this year they will shift to linebacker. Hakeem McCullers and Mario Mendoz both return on the D-line.

Byron’s Michael Coble was a part-time starter at free safety in 2022 while cornerback Marquis Aneas and safety Victor Martinez-Sosa, a Plainview-Elgin-Millville grad, also return.

Top incoming defensive backs include Tyshawn Campbell and Andre Hunt.

Other linebackers expected to make an impact include Santea Hollis, who returns from a year ago, and Josue Toledo. Incoming defensive linemen looking solid are Daniel Graham and Shepherd Catalano.

Coach plans to 'open up the playbook'

Last season Isaac Sr. said the offensive playbook was scaled back because players were learning the offense. He expects the offense to take a big step forward in 2023.

“This year we can open up the playbook a little bit,” he said.

Sy Christie returns at quarterback, but he will be battling Devin Watson and Maddux Allen for playing time.

Terrance Isaac Jr., the coach’s son, was an NJCAA First-Team All-America wide receiver at Vermilion two years ago. He transferred to RCTC, but missed last season with a knee injury.

Back at receiver are Preston Landeis and Cole Hermesch. Jairrus Nicholson is a key newcomer along with Hudson Dayton and Will Dayton.

Running back Santos Aguirre was with the team a year ago, but didn’t play. Other running backs looking for playing time include transfers Christian Parrish and Braeton Vann.

RCTC returns four offensive linemen. Gavin Layton (6-foot-7, 320 pounds) of Coon Rapids has already committed to the University of Colorado. He was a Second-Team All-American a year ago. Others back are Giguere Collier, Caleb Williams and reserve Jaquan Wise. Two key newcomers are Josh Mingle and Jaxson Carrington.

Isaac Sr. said the offensive line should be strong and have stability, but depth is a concern.

Quarterback Sy Christie (7) and Micha Hobin (4) lead their Rochester Community and Technical College teammates during a drill at a practice prior to the start of the 2023 season. Christie is back from last year's 5-5 team and he is again looking for playing time at quarterback. Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin

“The one concern is we’re rather thin on the O-line,” Isaac Sr. said. “Eight total linemen, we can’t afford to take any injuries there.”

The MCAC will feature just seven teams again this season. Before beginning conference play, the Yellowjackets will face a couple of independent Division III teams in Hocking College, a team from Ohio, and College of DuPage from Illinois. DuPage was ranked No. 1 at the end of the 2022 season and Hocking was No. 4 in D-III.

“Let’s just be the best for one game at a time,” Isaac Sr. said. “I’m not looking past anyone. … Week to week, let’s just try and get a victory.”

2023 RCTC football schedule

Aug. 26 — vs. Hocking College at College of DuPage, 5 p.m.

Sept. 2 — College of DuPage, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 — Central Lakes College, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 — Mesabi Range, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 — at Minnesota West, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 — Minnesota State-Fergus Falls, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 — at North Dakota State College of Science, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 — Vermilion, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 — MCAC state quarterfinals, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 — MCAC state semifinals, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 5 — MCAC state championship, at St. Cloud, TBA