SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

RCTC wins by shutout at home on Sophomore Night

RCTC won its fifth straight game in women's soccer by beating Faith Baptist Bible College 2-0 on Monday.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 04, 2021 09:21 PM
Share

Rochester Community and Technical College earned a home victory on Sophomore Night as the Yellowjackets shutout Faith Baptist Bible College 2-0 on Monday on in women's college soccer.

“I am so proud of the team," RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said. "We played a physical Faith Baptist team tonight and came out with a 2-0 win. It is a good way to start a run of four games that we have coming up against four-year colleges.”

Addison Knick and Mia Pierre both scored a goal for RCTC and Eliana Bentley collected an assist as the Yellowjackets (7-2) won their fifth straight game.

Fatima Sanchez Hernandez made six saves in goal to post her fifth shutout in nine games this season. One of her saves came on a penalty kick.

“Fatima Sanchez Hernandez had another special night," Weiss said.

Related Topics: SOCCERROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE
What to read next
Broc Finstuen action shot
College
Finstuen has found perfect finishing place, Cleveland State
Broc Finstuen is at his second Division I basketball home in three years, this time the Pine Island graduate closing his career at Cleveland State.
January 05, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
jea 5184 Gophers vs Illinois MBB
College
Gophers can’t keep up with Illini in a 76-53 home loss
Center Kofi Cockburn, the Big Ten preseason player of the year, scored 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Cockburn dominated the Gophers last year, too, with a season-high 33-point,13-rebound effort in a win in December.
January 04, 2022 09:03 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RCTC.Hintz.dup.springball.photo
College
Hintz steps down as RCTC football coach
Derrick Hintz spent 19 season as a football coach at RCTC, and had a 34-15 record in six seasons as a head coach.
January 04, 2022 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Michigan
College
Gophers men’s basketball won’t be scheduling games against upstart St. Thomas
Johnson said he “loves” St. Thomas coach Johnny Tauer and they’ve talked many times, but Johnson has communicated to his colleague his intentions to not play the state’s second DI team.
January 04, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press