RCTC wins by shutout at home on Sophomore Night

Rochester Community and Technical College earned a home victory on Sophomore Night as the Yellowjackets shutout Faith Baptist Bible College 2-0 on Monday on in women's college soccer.

“I am so proud of the team," RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said. "We played a physical Faith Baptist team tonight and came out with a 2-0 win. It is a good way to start a run of four games that we have coming up against four-year colleges.”

Addison Knick and Mia Pierre both scored a goal for RCTC and Eliana Bentley collected an assist as the Yellowjackets (7-2) won their fifth straight game.

Fatima Sanchez Hernandez made six saves in goal to post her fifth shutout in nine games this season. One of her saves came on a penalty kick.

“Fatima Sanchez Hernandez had another special night," Weiss said.