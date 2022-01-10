RCTC takes first at NWCA National Duals

LOUISVILLE, Ken. — The Rochester Community and Technical College wrestling team had quite an impressive couple of days.

The Yellowjackets won the championship in the NJCAA division of the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Dual Meet Championships on Jan. 7 in Louisville, Kentucky, thanks to a truly impressive performance.

RCTC swept four duals in a round-robin format among non-scholarship schools in the division, before knocking off Jamestown Community College 29-15 to capture their first NWCA National Dual title. The Yellowjackets placed second in 2020.

Top-seeded RCTC was given a bye and backed that seeding up with a dominant showing against Garrett College with a 45-0 victory. It then followed it up with wins over Joliet Junior College (34-15) and Niagara Community College (29-20) before capping off the two-day tournament against Jamestown.

Chatfield High School graduate Cael Bartels (133 pounds), Blooming Prairie High School graduate Colton Krell (197) and Kenyon-Wanamingo High School graduate Armani Tucker (285) all went undefeated in the two-day tournament.

Link to full results

The Yellowjackets are back in action Wednesday with the MCAC Duals at Itasca Community College.