Sports | College

RCTC women capture division title in final game of regular season

Narrow victory over Minnesota West secures Southern Division crown and gives RCTC top seed in upcoming region tournament

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 19, 2022 09:14 PM
In a battle of nationally ranked teams, host Rochester Community and Technical College claimed the Southern Division women's basketball title on the final day of the regular season Saturday with a narrow 74-69 victory over Minnesota West Technical and Community College.

The win gives RCTC, ranked fifth in the nation among Division III junior college teams, a 13-1 division record and 20-5 overall mark. No. 8 Minnesota West closes division play 11-3 and is 15-12 overall.

"Our first half won the game," RCTC coach Jason Bonde said.

The Yellowjackets led 46-25 at the half and had a dominating 22-5 run in the second quarter.

Olivia Chrisitanson paced RCTC with 20 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists. Kandace Sikkink also had a huge day with 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals.

Ravyn Miles collected 15 points and six assists for the Yellowjackets while Lexi Hugeback tallied 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

With the win RCTC also wraps up the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Region XIII Tournament. The Yellowjackets open region play at 10.m. Saturday against Western Tech at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEWOMEN'S BASKETBALL
