RCTC women capture pair of games at Ellsworth Tournament

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team won two straight games at the Ellsworth Tournament over the weekend to improve to 3-0 this season.

RCTC opened with a 76-65 win over North Iowa Area Community College on Friday and followed with a 97-60 victory over host Ellsworth Community College on Saturday. Both NIACC and Ellsworth are scholarship junior colleges.

Olivia Christianson led a balanced attack with 18 points in the win over NIACC. She also had six rebounds, four assists and three steals. She was one of seven RCTC players who scored at least eight points.

Ravyn Miles had 14 points and Kandace Sikkink added 10. Myia Ruzek and Lexi Hugeback added nine points each and Hugeback had a team-high seven rebounds. The Yellowjackets dominated the boards 50-22.

Sikkink was 6-for-6 at the line and Christianson was 8-for-9 as the Yellowjackets sank 31 of 37 free throws in the contest.

In the victory over Ellsworth, Ruzek (28 points) and Miles (23 points) combined to score 51 points. Ruzek had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals while Miles dished out eight assists.

Jada James had a double-double off the bench with 14 points and 12 rebounds and she added four assists. Janae Bennet chipped in with nine points off the bench while Sikkink pulled down eight rebounds.

RCTC will host the Viterbo University junior varsity at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

