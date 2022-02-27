SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC women capture region title, earn berth in national tournament

Yellowjackets beat Riverland 69-60 in region title game

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 27, 2022 04:39 PM
COON RAPIDS — The Rochester Community and Technical College junior college women's basketball team clinched a berth in the upcoming Division III NJCAA National Tournament on Sunday by winning the Region XIIIA championship.

RCTC defeated MCAC Southern Division rival Riverland Community College 69-60 to capture the region championship and earn an automatic national berth. The national tournament will be held in Rochester on March 9-12.

The Yellowjackets held a narrow 51-47 lead before going on an 18-13 scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Myia Ruzek had missed six games with a sprained ankle prior to the two region contests. She came up big off the bench in the region title game for the Yellowjackets by making 7 of 11 shots and scoring a team-high 18 points.

Olivia Christianson scored 17 points, was 6-for-8 at the line, and had six rebounds for RCTC while Lexi Hugeback had 15 points, was 6-for-7 at the line, and had eight rebounds.

Ravyn Miles had 13 points and seven assists for the Yellowjackets while Kandace Sikkik collected 10 rebounds. RCTC held a 38-30 advantage on the boards.

The Yellowjackets, ranked No. 5 in the nation in Division III, improve to 22-5 win the victory.

Cayli Miles had a huge game for Riverland (19-5) as she made 5 of 7 3-pointers, was 9-for-9 at the line and scored 32 points. Savannah Longhoma added a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

