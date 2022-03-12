RCTC women crush Minnesota West in third-place game

Rochester Community and Technical College came through with a dominant performance Saturday, one day after having its heart broken in the NJCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament at Rochester Regional Sports Center.

No. 4 seed RCTC blasted No. 7 Minnesota West 84-60 in the event’s third-place game. The Yellowjackets had lost 66-63 to No. 1 seed Owens Community College in Friday’s semifinals, giving up a 3-point basket with one-tenth of a second left in regulation.

There would be no-such dramatics on Saturday in the Yellowjackets’ final game of the season. RCTC took care of that in the third quarter when it outscored Minnesota West 21-13 to grab a 66-47 lead.

Sophomore Olivia Christianson, a Lyle graduate, paced RCTC with 20 points and 16 rebounds. She also had four assists and blocked two shots. Lewiston-Altura graduate and RCTC sophomore Myia Ruzek had the same scoring total —20 points. She blistered from the field, including knocking down 6 of 10 3-point attempts. Ruzek also hauled down eight rebounds.

Lexi Hugeback (Fillmore Central graduate) had 14 points and five rebounds for RCTC.

Minnesota West (19-13) was led by Tia Murray’s 19 points

The Yellowjackets finished their season 23-6.

