SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

RCTC women drive past talented Riverland

The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team knocked off Riverland 68-56.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 09, 2022 08:36 PM
Share

AUSTIN — The Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team keeps cranking out wins, home or away.

RCTC, ranked No. 2 in Division III junior college, dropped Riverland 68-56 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference play on Wednesday night.

RCTC (17-5) landed four players in double figures. Olivia Christianson had 15 points, Kandace Sikkink 13, Ravyn Miles 12 and Lexi Hugeback 11.

Christianson also had 11 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists. Hugeback had six rebounds.

The Yellowjackets shot 45% percent from the field, including 44% on 3-pointers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riverland (15-4) was led by Imani Colon and Camryn McQuery, each with 15 points.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEWOMEN'S BASKETBALL
What to read next
FSA Minnesota Gophers .jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Gophers much better but still can’t contain Iowa’s Clark
Caitlin Clark finished with 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists in an 88-78 victory
February 09, 2022 08:44 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Speedskating Start (2).jpg
College
On the rink, or the speedskating track, Gophers fuel their need for speed
One of the most decorated speedskaters in Olympic history is a Minnesota Gophers hockey mom, and the Cruikshank family sees parallels between the skating skills that mean success both on a 200-foot rink and a 400-meter track.
February 09, 2022 07:27 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Iowa
College
Gopher report: 3-point shooting carrying Gophers
Payton Willis (53) and Jamison Battle (47) are one of two sets of Big Ten teammates this season to each have 45+ made 3-pointers,
February 09, 2022 11:58 AM
Minnesota-Gophers.jpg
College
University of Minnesota campuses will end events vaccination policy Thursday
Starting Jan. 26, those attending large campus events were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test
February 09, 2022 11:42 AM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press