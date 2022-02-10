RCTC women drive past talented Riverland
The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team knocked off Riverland 68-56.
AUSTIN — The Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team keeps cranking out wins, home or away.
RCTC, ranked No. 2 in Division III junior college, dropped Riverland 68-56 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference play on Wednesday night.
RCTC (17-5) landed four players in double figures. Olivia Christianson had 15 points, Kandace Sikkink 13, Ravyn Miles 12 and Lexi Hugeback 11.
Christianson also had 11 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists. Hugeback had six rebounds.
The Yellowjackets shot 45% percent from the field, including 44% on 3-pointers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Riverland (15-4) was led by Imani Colon and Camryn McQuery, each with 15 points.
Caitlin Clark finished with 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists in an 88-78 victory
One of the most decorated speedskaters in Olympic history is a Minnesota Gophers hockey mom, and the Cruikshank family sees parallels between the skating skills that mean success both on a 200-foot rink and a 400-meter track.
Payton Willis (53) and Jamison Battle (47) are one of two sets of Big Ten teammates this season to each have 45+ made 3-pointers,
Starting Jan. 26, those attending large campus events were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test