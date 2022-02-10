RCTC women drive past talented Riverland

AUSTIN — The Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team keeps cranking out wins, home or away.

RCTC, ranked No. 2 in Division III junior college, dropped Riverland 68-56 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference play on Wednesday night.

RCTC (17-5) landed four players in double figures. Olivia Christianson had 15 points, Kandace Sikkink 13, Ravyn Miles 12 and Lexi Hugeback 11.

Christianson also had 11 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists. Hugeback had six rebounds.

The Yellowjackets shot 45% percent from the field, including 44% on 3-pointers.

Riverland (15-4) was led by Imani Colon and Camryn McQuery, each with 15 points.

