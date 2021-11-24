RCTC women ease past Madison College
RCTC improves to 2-1 with 98-38 victory on Tuesday.
MADISON, Wis. -- The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team had little trouble in dispatching Madison College 98-38 on Tuesday night.
The RCTC defense was stellar all night long. The Yellowjackets held Madison College to 23 points in the first and then just 15 over the final 20 minutes, including just two points in the third quarter.
The win snapped two-game losing streak for RCTC.
No other details were available for the game.
RCTC (2-2) will host Rainy River Community College at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 and then the Bethany Lutheran College junior varsity on Dec. 4.
