SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

RCTC women ease past Madison College

RCTC improves to 2-1 with 98-38 victory on Tuesday.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 23, 2021 10:33 PM
Share

MADISON, Wis. -- The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team had little trouble in dispatching Madison College 98-38 on Tuesday night.

The RCTC defense was stellar all night long. The Yellowjackets held Madison College to 23 points in the first and then just 15 over the final 20 minutes, including just two points in the third quarter.

The win snapped two-game losing streak for RCTC.

No other details were available for the game.

RCTC (2-2) will host Rainy River Community College at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 and then the Bethany Lutheran College junior varsity on Dec. 4.

Related Topics: BASKETBALLROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE
What to read next
Broc Finstuen action shot
College
Finstuen has found perfect finishing place, Cleveland State
Broc Finstuen is at his second Division I basketball home in three years, this time the Pine Island graduate closing his career at Cleveland State.
January 05, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
jea 5184 Gophers vs Illinois MBB
College
Gophers can’t keep up with Illini in a 76-53 home loss
Center Kofi Cockburn, the Big Ten preseason player of the year, scored 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Cockburn dominated the Gophers last year, too, with a season-high 33-point,13-rebound effort in a win in December.
January 04, 2022 09:03 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RCTC.Hintz.dup.springball.photo
College
Hintz steps down as RCTC football coach
Derrick Hintz spent 19 season as a football coach at RCTC, and had a 34-15 record in six seasons as a head coach.
January 04, 2022 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Michigan
College
Gophers men’s basketball won’t be scheduling games against upstart St. Thomas
Johnson said he “loves” St. Thomas coach Johnny Tauer and they’ve talked many times, but Johnson has communicated to his colleague his intentions to not play the state’s second DI team.
January 04, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press