RCTC women fly into region final game

COON RAPIDS — The Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team started off the XIIIA tournament with an easy win Saturday morning, blasting Western Technical College 88-58 in the semifinals at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

The win upped the No. 1-seeded and fifth-ranked Yellowjackets to 21-5 overall and into Sunday’s championship game.

Sophomore star Olivia Christianson led RCTC with 20 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Kandace Sikkink added 15 points and 6 rebounds, Jaide Pressley had 12 points, and Lexi Hugeback had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals

RCTC hit 8 of 20 3-point attempts and shot 42% overall from the field.

A win Sunday against the winner between Rainy River and Riverland would put the Yellowjackets into the national tournament, which they will host.

