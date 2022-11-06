SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, November 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC women force 30 turnovers in winning season opener in basketball

Olivia Christianson had 17 points, five rebounds and five steals as RCTC posted a 64-50 win over Iowa Central Community College on Saturday in women's basketball

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
November 05, 2022 10:11 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College played a strong defensive game in opening its women's basketball season with a 64-50 victory over Iowa Central Community College.

The Yellowjackets jumped out to a 36-21 lead at the half. RCTC forced 30 turnovers in the contest and held a 34-26 advantage on the boards.

"We played really good defense and held them to four points in the second quarter and nine points in the third," RCTC coach Jason Bonde said.

Olivia Christianson led RCTC with 17 points as she made 7 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. She also had five rebounds and five steals.

Myia Ruzek had 13 points and four steals for the Yellowjackets while Lexi Hugeback came off the bench to score 10 points and grab five rebounds. Kassidy Broadwater had four rebounds, four assists and four steals while Kandance Sikkink had seven rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yellowjackets (1-0) will play at the Ellsworth Community College Tournament this coming Friday and Saturday.

RCTC/Iowa Central boxscore

Related Topics: ROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEROCHESTERWOMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Sportart.jpg
College
Gophers' disciplined style leads to sweep of Notre Dame
While the Fighting Irish struggled to get their offense on track, the Minnesota Gophers enjoyed plenty of time around the visitors net, scoring a pair of second-period goals to take control of a close game and complete the weekend sweep.
November 05, 2022 11:26 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
Dunham scores 22 points as RCTC men open basketball season with victory
The RCTC men's basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 79-65 win over Iowa Central Community College on Saturday.
November 05, 2022 09:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis hands the ball off to running back Mohamed Ibrahim against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 5, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
College
Gophers stake double-digit comeback to beat Nebraska
Minnesota scored 20 unanswered points in the second half
November 05, 2022 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Knies.JPG
College
Gophers hammer away at the net, earn series-opening win versus Notre Dame
It's notoriously hard to get to the net versus Notre Dame's defense, but on this night the Minnesota Gophers all but camped in the Irish crease, with a whopping 54 shots on goal in a lopsided win.
November 04, 2022 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers