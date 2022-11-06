RCTC women force 30 turnovers in winning season opener in basketball

ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College played a strong defensive game in opening its women's basketball season with a 64-50 victory over Iowa Central Community College.

The Yellowjackets jumped out to a 36-21 lead at the half. RCTC forced 30 turnovers in the contest and held a 34-26 advantage on the boards.

"We played really good defense and held them to four points in the second quarter and nine points in the third," RCTC coach Jason Bonde said.

Olivia Christianson led RCTC with 17 points as she made 7 of 11 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. She also had five rebounds and five steals.

Myia Ruzek had 13 points and four steals for the Yellowjackets while Lexi Hugeback came off the bench to score 10 points and grab five rebounds. Kassidy Broadwater had four rebounds, four assists and four steals while Kandance Sikkink had seven rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yellowjackets (1-0) will play at the Ellsworth Community College Tournament this coming Friday and Saturday.

RCTC/Iowa Central boxscore