Sports | College

RCTC women get defensive, advance to national semifinals

Kadance Sikkink scored 19 points and Ravyn Miles added 17 as RCTC won in the quarterfinal round of NJCAA National Tournament play Thursday in junior college women's basketball.

RCTC coach Jason Bonde.jpg
RCTC coach Jason Bonde talks to his team during quarterfinal play of the Division III NJCAA National Tournament in women's basketball on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Rochester Regional Sports Center. RCTC defeated North Country 65-42 to advance to the national semifinals on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 10, 2022 07:57 PM
This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

Defense has been a major strength for the Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team all season long. So it only made sense that RCTC's defense provided the needed lift for the team on the biggest stage Thursday.

The host and fourth-seeded Yellowjackets overcame a case of the jitters to roll past No. 12 North Country (Saranac Lake, N.Y) 65-42 in the quarterfinal round of the Division III NJCAA National Tournament.

RCTC never trailed in the contest, but was clinging to a tight 34-32 lead with 4:14 left in the third quarter. Sparked by their defense, the Yellowjackets went on a 15-0 run to end the quarter to take a commanding 49-32 lead.

"We take a lot of pride on our defense," RCTC guard Ravyn Miles said. "We focus on our defense, which leads to our offense. We like to pressure teams and put it on them right away and some teams can't handle that."

Kadace Sikkink had six of her game-high 19 points in the game-changing run in the fourth quarter while Olivia Christianson had five points in the spurt.

Miles collected five steals and she was 7-for-8 from the field for 17 points. She was 5-for-5 in the first half, and finished 3-for-4 from 3-point distance.

"I hit my first one and I was just like 'OK, let's just keep going,'" Miles said. "And they just kept going in."

Christianson, RCTC's leading scorer this season, finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Lexi Hugeback had 12 rebounds to go with her seven points.

North Country was led by Abby Hart with 15 points, but she took 20 shots from the floor as RCTC played tough defense on her.

RCTC (23-5) will play top seed Owens in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday at Rochester Regional Sports Center.

RCTC 65, North Country 42
No. 12 NORTH COUNTRY (42)
Abby Hart 4 P; Lavendar Ward 15 P, 2 3-PT, Aaysia Bradford 3 P, 1 3-PT; Cor'niya Johnson 8 P, 1 3-PT; Jateria Jackson 6 P, 12 R; Asya Williams 2 P; Tanisha Smith 2 P; Brynne Gilmore 2 P.
No. 4 RCTC (66)
Ravyn Miles 17 P, 5 S, 3 3-PT; Olivia Christianson 12 P, 11 R, 1 3-PT; Kassidy Broadwater 2 P, 4 A; Kandace Sikkink 19 P, 8 R, Lexi Hugeback 7 P, 10R, 3 BK; Myia Ruzek 2 P; Elicia Brown 2 P; Danika Jones. .
Halftime: NC 19, RCTC 28.
Free throws: NC4-7 , RCTC 13-20. Field goals: NC17-63 , RCTC 24-51.
Three-point goals: NC 4-21, RCTC 4-15. Rebounds: NC 33, RCTC 35. Turnovers: NC18 , RCTC 18.

NJCAA D-III WOMEN'S BASKETBALL NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

(At Rochester Regional Sports Center)

Wednesday, March 9

Prince George's 56, Northland 48

North Country 58, Monroe-Bronx 53

Minnesota West 67, Rhode Island 55

Hostos 74, Rock Valley 59

QUARTERFINALS

(At Rochester Regional Sports Center)

Thursday, March 10

Owens 61, Prince George’s 46

RCTC 65, North Country 42

No. 2 RCSI-Gloucester (24-2) vs. No. 7 Minnesota West (18-12), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Onondaga (24-2) vs. No. 11 Hostos (15-5), 8 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

(At Rochester Regional Sports Center)

Friday, March 11

No. 1 Owens (23-4) vs. No. 4 Rochester Community & Technical College (22-5), 5 p.m.

Lower-half bracket winners, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

(At Rochester Regional Sports Center)

Saturday, March 12

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

