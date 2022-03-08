SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

RCTC women have had quick turnaround to reach national tournament

RCTC is the No. 4 seed and host team in the 12-team Division NJCAA National Tournament for women's basketball. Play begins on Wednesday.

021021.S.RPB.RCTC.RIVERLAND.WBB.09908.jpg
RCTC's Ravyn Miles (3) is one of four Yellowjackets on the women's basketball team that is averaging in double figures for scoring this season. RCTC is the No. 4 seed and will host the 12-team Division III NJCAA National Tournament on Wedesday-Saturday at Rochester Regional Center.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 08, 2022 05:15 AM
Share

If Jason Bonde was at all skeptical about becoming the women’s basketball coach at Rochester Community and Technical College three years ago, those doubts are probably distant memories.

That first year Bonde was a late hire and he didn’t have much time to assemble and team. In fact during the 2018-19 season the Yellowjackets were not able to field a team due to a lack of numbers. But now just three years later, RCTC is playing in a national tournament.

“It gave me a full year of recruiting and the team that you see on the floor is the team that I recruited at that time,” Bonde said.

“It’s a great feeling,” he added. “For somebody to come into a program and try to establish it and build the program the way you want to do it, to get to the national tournament in two years, it doesn’t happen often.”

RCTC was close last season when it was a stellar 16-1 with the lone loss being in the region title game, a win short of a national berth. This season the close-knit Yellowjackets have bonded with Bonde and earned a national berth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d say it's the chemistry we’ve had as a team,” RCTC guard Myia Ruzek said. “We’ve just worked on it and worked on it and it’s 10 times better. I think that’s what’s got us here.”

The Yellowjackets won’t have to travel either as RCTC is the host site for the 12-team Division III NJCAA National Tournament this Wednesday-Saturday.

“We’re trying to make it as big and as nice of an experience as we can for them and we’ll do stuff for them and together,” Bonde said. “But you cannot argue and complain about playing on your home floor.”

RCTC (22-5), rated fifth in the nation, is the No. 4 seed and is one of four teams with a bye into the second round of the tournament.

Read more from Guy
012221.S.RPB.RCTC.WBB.06013.jpg
College
Ruzek's return gives RCTC a boost heading into national tournament
RCTC guard Myia Ruzek thought she might be done for the season when she twisted an ankle more than a month ago. But she returned and has helped RCTC reach the women’s basketball national tournament.
March 08, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Caledonia, Triton Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
Lewiston-Altura and Caledonia advance to Section 1AA semifinals
No. 5 Lewiston-Altura defeated No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah 75-57 in section boys basketball quarterfinal play while No. 1 Caledonia topped No. 8 Triton 70-57
March 07, 2022 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Stewartville Tigers logo
Prep
Stewartville holds off Albert Lea to reach Section 1AAA championship game
Stewartville used an aggressive defense to force 22 turnovers and battled through foul trouble to post a 59-54 in the Section 1AAA girls basketball semifinals
March 05, 2022 10:02 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Load More

“It’s a good spot,” Bonde said. “It gives us a bye from the first day so instead of having to play four games you get to play just three. And it gives you a chance to watch the team you get to play.”

RCTC is on the same side of the bracket as No.1 seed Owens (22-4). No. 2 RCSI-Gloucester (24-2) and No. 3 Onondaga (24-2) are on the other side of the bracket. RCTC will face the winner of No. 5 Monroe-Bronx (21-7) and No. 12 North Country (19-4) in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Thursday.

“At this point in the season you have to beat good teams,” Bonde said. “You have to beat the best of the best. … We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

The Yellowjackets have been led by Oliva Christianson (18.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 steals per game), Ruzek (14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds), Kandace Sikkink (11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds) Ravyn Miles (10.0 points, 4.0 assists) and Lexi Hugeback (9.5 points, 7.1 rebounds).

ADVERTISEMENT

To be successful, RCTC wants to control the pace of the game and continue to play strong defense. The Yellowjackets are allowing less than 50 points a game this season.

“We just need to play defense and execute our offense,” Ruzek said.

The ‘X’ factor for RCTC is also playing at home. The Yellowjackets might not get the thrill of traveling somewhere to play in the national tournament, but they have the advantage of comfortable surroundings and the chance of having a large crowd behind them.

“I think it’s a huge advantage because we’re on that court every day for a couple hours,” Ruzek said. “We’re used to it and we’ve shot on it many times and know what we’re doing.”

If RCTC wins, it will play in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday. The national title game is 5 p.m. Saturday. With a loss the Yellowjackets drop into the consolation bracket.

D-III  NJCAA NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

Championship bracket

All games at RCTC

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday, March 9

FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Prince George’s (17-5) vs. No. 9 Northland (15-9), noon

No. 5 Monroe-Bronx (21-7) vs. No. 12 North Country (19-4), 2 p.m.

No. 7 Minnesota West (17-12) vs. No. 10 CC of Rhode Island (16-6), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Rock Valley (18-11) vs. No. 11 Hostos (14-5), 6 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, March 10

No. 1 Owens (22-4) vs. No. 8 Prince George’s/No. 9 Northland winner, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Rochester Community & Technical College (22-5) vs. No. 5 Monroe-Bronx/No. 12 North Country winner, 4 p.m.

No. 2 RCSI-Gloucester (24-2) vs. No. 7 Minnesota West/No. 10 CC of Rhode Island winner, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Onondaga (24-2) vs. No. 6 Rock Valley/No. 11 Hostos winner, 8 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Friday, March 11

Upper half bracket winners, 5 p.m.

Lower half bracket winners, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, March 12

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Related Topics: WOMEN'S BASKETBALLROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE
What to read next
NCAA Wrestling: NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships
College
Gophers’ Gable Steveson wins third Big Ten wrestling title, this time by forfeit
Steveson was named Big Ten wrestler of the year as voted by the coaches
March 07, 2022 05:35 PM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press
Iowa, UCLA, vs Minnesota
Exclusive
College
Ramler comfortable being Minnesota's greatest gymnast ever
Winona High graduate Lexy Ramler is winding down what has been a spectacular gymnastics career at the University of Minnesota.
March 07, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
hmh wcha championship3.jpg
College
Buckeyes squeeze past Gophers in battle of WCHA titans
Sophie Jaques scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, in Final Faceoff
March 06, 2022 06:18 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Duluth vs Minnesota
College
Gophers score early and late, sending Bulldogs home to await their NCAA tourney fate
The Gophers’ 5-1 win in the opener of the WCHA Final Faceoff puts them into Sunday’s title game, and puts the Bulldogs into “wait and see” mode pending the announcement of the NCAA tournament field on Sunday night.
March 05, 2022 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers