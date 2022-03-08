RCTC women have had quick turnaround to reach national tournament

If Jason Bonde was at all skeptical about becoming the women’s basketball coach at Rochester Community and Technical College three years ago, those doubts are probably distant memories.

That first year Bonde was a late hire and he didn’t have much time to assemble and team. In fact during the 2018-19 season the Yellowjackets were not able to field a team due to a lack of numbers. But now just three years later, RCTC is playing in a national tournament.

“It gave me a full year of recruiting and the team that you see on the floor is the team that I recruited at that time,” Bonde said.

“It’s a great feeling,” he added. “For somebody to come into a program and try to establish it and build the program the way you want to do it, to get to the national tournament in two years, it doesn’t happen often.”

RCTC was close last season when it was a stellar 16-1 with the lone loss being in the region title game, a win short of a national berth. This season the close-knit Yellowjackets have bonded with Bonde and earned a national berth.

“I’d say it's the chemistry we’ve had as a team,” RCTC guard Myia Ruzek said. “We’ve just worked on it and worked on it and it’s 10 times better. I think that’s what’s got us here.”

The Yellowjackets won’t have to travel either as RCTC is the host site for the 12-team Division III NJCAA National Tournament this Wednesday-Saturday.

“We’re trying to make it as big and as nice of an experience as we can for them and we’ll do stuff for them and together,” Bonde said. “But you cannot argue and complain about playing on your home floor.”

RCTC (22-5), rated fifth in the nation, is the No. 4 seed and is one of four teams with a bye into the second round of the tournament.

“It’s a good spot,” Bonde said. “It gives us a bye from the first day so instead of having to play four games you get to play just three. And it gives you a chance to watch the team you get to play.”

RCTC is on the same side of the bracket as No.1 seed Owens (22-4). No. 2 RCSI-Gloucester (24-2) and No. 3 Onondaga (24-2) are on the other side of the bracket. RCTC will face the winner of No. 5 Monroe-Bronx (21-7) and No. 12 North Country (19-4) in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Thursday.

“At this point in the season you have to beat good teams,” Bonde said. “You have to beat the best of the best. … We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

The Yellowjackets have been led by Oliva Christianson (18.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 steals per game), Ruzek (14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds), Kandace Sikkink (11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds) Ravyn Miles (10.0 points, 4.0 assists) and Lexi Hugeback (9.5 points, 7.1 rebounds).

To be successful, RCTC wants to control the pace of the game and continue to play strong defense. The Yellowjackets are allowing less than 50 points a game this season.

“We just need to play defense and execute our offense,” Ruzek said.

The ‘X’ factor for RCTC is also playing at home. The Yellowjackets might not get the thrill of traveling somewhere to play in the national tournament, but they have the advantage of comfortable surroundings and the chance of having a large crowd behind them.

“I think it’s a huge advantage because we’re on that court every day for a couple hours,” Ruzek said. “We’re used to it and we’ve shot on it many times and know what we’re doing.”

If RCTC wins, it will play in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday. The national title game is 5 p.m. Saturday. With a loss the Yellowjackets drop into the consolation bracket.

D-III NJCAA NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

Championship bracket

All games at RCTC

Wednesday, March 9

FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Prince George’s (17-5) vs. No. 9 Northland (15-9), noon

No. 5 Monroe-Bronx (21-7) vs. No. 12 North Country (19-4), 2 p.m.

No. 7 Minnesota West (17-12) vs. No. 10 CC of Rhode Island (16-6), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Rock Valley (18-11) vs. No. 11 Hostos (14-5), 6 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, March 10

No. 1 Owens (22-4) vs. No. 8 Prince George’s/No. 9 Northland winner, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Rochester Community & Technical College (22-5) vs. No. 5 Monroe-Bronx/No. 12 North Country winner, 4 p.m.

No. 2 RCSI-Gloucester (24-2) vs. No. 7 Minnesota West/No. 10 CC of Rhode Island winner, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Onondaga (24-2) vs. No. 6 Rock Valley/No. 11 Hostos winner, 8 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Friday, March 11

Upper half bracket winners, 5 p.m.

Lower half bracket winners, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, March 12

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.