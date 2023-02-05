99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC women hold St. Cloud without a point in third quarter

The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team completely overwhelmed St. Cloud Technical and Community College en route to a 94-31 win.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
February 04, 2023 08:58 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team moved to 18-0 with a 94-31 blasting of St. Cloud Technical and Community College on Saturday.

RCTC, which is ranked No. 1 in Division III junior college, led just 21-12 going into the second quarter before drilling St. Cloud the rest of the way. That included the Yellowjackets holding SCTCC to zero points in the third quarter.

Myia Ruzek led RCTC with 25 points. Olivia Christanson had 21, Jada James 12 and 12 rebounds, and Janae Bennet 11 points.

Also Read
BLOOMINGTON, IN - 2022.11.08 - Women’s Basketball vs. Vermont
College
John Marshall grad Lilly Meister has found a resoundingly winning home at Indiana
John Marshall graduate Lilly Meister is playing an important role on an Indiana University women's basketball team that is ranked fourth in the country.
February 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
LAMB.GOPHERS.jpg
College
8 southeastern Minnesotans making impact at top-10 college hockey programs
Eight former southeastern Minnesota hockey standouts are playing key roles for top-10 Division I college hockey teams this season.
January 30, 2023 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Marc Kjos.JPG
College
Kjos looking for one more milestone — a third national berth in men's basketball
Marc Kjos of Lake City recently became the first player in University of Jamestown history with career totals of more than 1,000 points and 400 assists in men's basketball.
January 28, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

RCTC held St. Cloud to just 19% field-goal shooting while shooting 45% itself.

The Yellowjackets scored 31 points off of St. Cloud turnovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Full boxscore: https://www.rctcyellowjackets.com/sports/wbkb/2022-23/boxscores/20230204_1fp1.xml?view=boxscore

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEWOMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
RCTC men bounce back with solid win against St. Cloud
The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team got a well-rounded game from Parker Dunham and rolled to a 71-48 win Saturday.
February 04, 2023 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
No. 1 RCTC women beat ranked foe on the road
Olivia Christianson scored 24 points and Myia Ruzek added 20 to lead RCTC past No. 12 Western Technical College 86-52.
February 01, 2023 10:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Rutgers
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers’ 35-point loss becomes Rutgers’ biggest win since joining Big Ten
Minnesota has lost 6 straight games, one behind the 7 consecutive defeats Richard Pitino’s last team at Minnesota suffered in February-March 2021.
February 01, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
gopherwomen11923.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Gophers eager for a shot at another Top 10 team
The Gophers have lost two in a row and six of seven overall.
January 31, 2023 08:16 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press