RCTC women hold St. Cloud without a point in third quarter

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team moved to 18-0 with a 94-31 blasting of St. Cloud Technical and Community College on Saturday.

RCTC, which is ranked No. 1 in Division III junior college, led just 21-12 going into the second quarter before drilling St. Cloud the rest of the way. That included the Yellowjackets holding SCTCC to zero points in the third quarter.

Myia Ruzek led RCTC with 25 points. Olivia Christanson had 21, Jada James 12 and 12 rebounds, and Janae Bennet 11 points.

RCTC held St. Cloud to just 19% field-goal shooting while shooting 45% itself.

The Yellowjackets scored 31 points off of St. Cloud turnovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Full boxscore: https://www.rctcyellowjackets.com/sports/wbkb/2022-23/boxscores/20230204_1fp1.xml?view=boxscore